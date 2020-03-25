Quantcast
Medical equipment market 'descends into chaos' as Trump insists it's not his problem

March 25, 2020

President Donald Trump is still refusing to use the Defense Production Act to force private businesses to build badly needed medical equipment to combat the coronavirus pandemic — and the Washington Post reports that it has created massive problems for states seeking medical supplies.

In particular, the Post reports that the medical equipment market has “descended into chaos” as states are competing with one another in “a mad scramble for masks, gowns and ventilators” to respond to the pandemic.

Desperate hospitals are asking sources such as “construction companies, nail salons and tattoo parlors” for masks and gloves, and are also considering using ventilators typically used for large animals to treat humans.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker describes to the Post how the completely decentralized process of buying equipment has set up a dog-eat-dog competition between states that only increases costs at a time of limited supplies.

“I called another manufacturer of ventilators, and he pointed out to me that I would be competing with countries other than the United States… I better put in as big an order as possible in order to put myself higher on the list of priority,” Pritzker explained.

Rhonda Medows, president of population health management at Providence St. Joseph Health, tells the Post that she’s been shocked at the lack of coordination in getting equipment out to hospitals.

“We have Third World countries who are better equipped than we are now in Seattle,” she said. “For weeks we have been asking the federal government to compel manufacturers to produce more because we knew from our own modeling that there would be a serious shortfall.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Congress to bail out Trump properties — for one alarming reason

March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thinks Senate Democrats should go ahead and bail out President Donald Trump's hotels and other properties so he'll focus on public health instead of his own bottom line.

The "Morning Joe" host called on lawmakers to waive their objection to sending coronavirus relief to properties owned by Trump and his family, saying he's been worried about the president's priorities.

"I think if the Senate hasn't completed writing this bill," Scarborough said, "I think it's extraordinarily important for the health of this nation, and I just got a note, I've been worried about this all night and I just got a note from an ambassador who has the same concerns, it's extraordinarily important that Donald Trump's own companies are not exempted from this bill, from this relief because by exempting Donald Trump's companies, you give him the worst incentives to reopen this government -- or to reopen this country quickly."

Psychiatrist warns sociopath Trump 'could see dead bodies' from coronavirus 'and step over them'

29 mins ago

March 25, 2020

Dr. Justin Frank literally wrote the book on Donald Trump's mind and behavior. In "Trump on the Couch," Frank tracks Trump's life from childhood to adulthood and reveals a man who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament down to the deepest parts of the psyche — to be president of the United States of America.

This article was originally published at Salon

