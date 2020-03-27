Quantcast
Connect with us

Medical experts slam Trump for carelessly promoting ‘sloppy science’ and ‘dangerous public policy’ during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

During the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts who are often featured on cable news have become even more prominent — and one of them is Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, who serves as chairman of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and is known for his frequent MSNBC appearances. This week in an op-ed for the Washington Post, Emanuel and hematologist/oncologist Dr. Vinay Prasad (an associate professor of medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University) analyze some of the medical analysis that President Donald Trump has been offering during the pandemic. And quite often, the physicians lament, Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been very bullish on the anti-malaria drug chloroquine as a possible way to combat COVID-19 — in the view of Emanuel and Prasad, too bullish.

“President Trump has been promoting chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as ‘a game changer’ in combating the coronavirus — perhaps in combination with the antibiotic Azithromycin,” explain Emanuel (a member of former Vice President Joe Biden’s public health advisory committee) and Prasad. “As the expression goes, ‘What do we have to lose?,’ Trump asked during Saturday’s media briefing. The answer is: a lot. Experience teaches that promoting untested drugs in this way is irresponsible patient care, sloppy science and dangerous public policy.”

Trump, according to Emanuel and Prasad, fails to realize that “anecdotal treatment of individuals” is “notoriously unreliable at judging what truly saves lives.” The doctors point out that the New England Journal of Medicine, for example, has discovered that although combining the drugs lopinavir and ritonavir “worked against SARS,” that combination “does not help treat, much less cure” COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For patients infected with the coronavirus, particularly those whose condition is worsening, it is a natural human reaction to try something, anything,” Emanuel and Prasad write. “Unfortunately, this impulse is misguided. Indeed, these ‘what do we have to lose?’ treatments can be very dangerous to individuals and the public health, showing that we do have something to lose.”

COVID-19, Emanuel and Prasad observe, is “the youngest disease on Earth” — and medical experts still have much to learn about what works against it and what doesn’t.

“When it comes to fearsome, fatal conditions,” Emanuel and Prasad assert, “it is human nature to try something because it should help, because it might help, because it must help, or because it couldn’t hurt. But often, it does harm people and our quest for a real cure. The best thing we can do in any plague is to make sure what we think works actually does — and if not, to use those resources towards finding a treatment that does work.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox fires Trish Regan over ‘coronavirus impeachment scam’ conspiracy theory: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Arguing that the COVID-19 coronavirus was an "impeachment scam" has reportedly cost one Fox personality their job.

On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, "Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant."

"Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the 'coronavirus impeachment scam' earlier this month," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pastor dies from COVID-19 — after claiming coronavirus was a ‘mark of the beast’ conspiracy

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to The Christian Post, Pastor Ronnie Hampton of the New Vision Community Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 — after telling his followers that the virus was not a huge deal and suggesting that God was just testing the faithful.

“This virus that is out now, look at what it’s doing," he said in a Facebook Live broadcast one week before his death on Wednesday. "It’s shutting down everything, which means that the physical connection of Christians is being ripped apart. We’re not able to fellowship. We’re not able to love each other. We’re not able to greet each other with a handshake or a hug. We’re not able to be in close proximity of each other. We’re not able to break bread, sit down and eat with each other because Caesar is mandating how we conduct ourselves using the pretext of this virus to be able to conduct our lives and run our lives for us."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump finally invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to manufacture ventilators

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is using the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to manufacture the medical ventilators that are necessary to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, reported the news on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/peterbakernyt/status/1243630082834534400

The announcement came after Trump publicly complained his failure to use the Defense Production Act was not working.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243557418556162050

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243559373395410957

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image