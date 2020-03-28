Meghan McCain buried in scorn for whining ‘our institutions are broken beyond repair’ — without mentioning Trump and the GOP

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Saturday morning after she lamented the “greatest country in the world” is falling apart because “our institutions are broken beyond repair,”without mentioning Donald Trump or the Republican Party, both of whom have had a hand in destroying the social safety net — the GOP for decades.

According to the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), “I think one of the biggest heartbreaks for those of us who have said for years that this is the greatest country in the world – is it was literally unfathomable that we could be a mere 4 weeks away from complete and utter calamity… that our institutions are broken beyond repair.”

Her comments did not go over well with her Twitter followers who pointed out her failure to assign responsibility.

You can see their replies below:

I think one of the biggest heartbreaks for those of us who have said for years that this is the greatest country in the world – is it was literally unfathomable that we could be a mere 4 weeks away from complete and utter calamity… that our institutions are broken beyond repair — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

Well, when a certain political party works for 40+ years to discredit science and promote anti-intellectualism as a good thing, this is kinda what happens, you know? — Michael (@mldemmons) March 28, 2020

You mean that Republicans, their Donors, their Propagandists, and their Voters have broken the institutions in this country beyond repair. Notice that I framed that as a statement and not a question. — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) March 28, 2020

A country that lets children in their schoolroom be killed by guns so others like you can have fun with guns, isn't a "great" country. — Judith (@Judith_Nugget) March 28, 2020

The rotten underbelly was exposed in 2016 with the election of Trump. — MyDogIsExhausted (@nstretcher) March 28, 2020

This is the result of 40 years of Republican policy and ideology. To infer this just snuck up on us is ludicrous. — ⚡Arcanjel ⚡ (@bstnboy) March 28, 2020

And yet you still call yourself a Republican & speak of support for this monster? — I HATE DONALD TRUMP (@IHATEDONALDTR11) March 28, 2020

People with inherited wealth haven’t seen the problems in this country for decades. This is why the estate tax should be 99%. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) March 28, 2020

Looked nice up there in that ivory tower didn’t it. We tried telling you. We’re still telling you. But you won’t hear it. You’re Jenny here. https://t.co/UuN4zASgrM — Mr. Wednesday (@MrWednesday11) March 28, 2020

And it’s 100% Trump and the GOP’s fault. You all built this. To the extent that institutions are broken, the GOP broke them. Stop using the passive voice. The GOP is responsible, and we will hold them accountable in November. — Jonathan Koomey (@jgkoomey) March 28, 2020

Trump is killing us — adriaticatexas (@adriaticatexas) March 28, 2020

No. You dont get to do this. You did not stand against citizens United or gerrymandering or the federalists … I can go on… Yet you know the Republican created institutions that have been undermining our democracy. You didn't speak up. If anything, you joined them. — Hidalgo (@MHidalgoUSA) March 28, 2020

You voted for this shit. Not just Trump. GOP’s systematic campaign to marginalize rights, gun control, voting, working wages, taxes on corporations, environmental policies, sustainable energies, other religious groups, etc. have all led us to this moment. — M (@Mykl_Arkham) March 28, 2020

And then only ones who should suffer the consequences are the ones who made it this way. People like you. — 🌹Bernie is my Real Dad (@LegacyZeroYT) March 28, 2020

