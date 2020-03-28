Quantcast
Meghan McCain buried in scorn for whining ‘our institutions are broken beyond repair’ — without mentioning Trump and the GOP

1 min ago

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Saturday morning after she lamented the “greatest country in the world” is falling apart because “our institutions are broken beyond repair,”without mentioning Donald Trump or the Republican Party, both of whom have had a hand in destroying the social safety net — the GOP for decades.

According to the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), “I think one of the biggest heartbreaks for those of us who have said for years that this is the greatest country in the world – is it was literally unfathomable that we could be a mere 4 weeks away from complete and utter calamity… that our institutions are broken beyond repair.”

Her comments did not go over well with her Twitter followers who pointed out her failure to assign responsibility.

You can see their replies below:

