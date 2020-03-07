Melania Trump complains on Twitter about critics of her ‘work’ — and it doesn’t go well for her at all

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump used her Twitter account to fire back at critics who pointed out that she was promoting the building of a White House tennis pavilion at a time when the rest of the country was reeling from the coronavirus crisis — and it backfired spectacularly.

Thursday the wife of President Donald Trump posted pictures of herself wearing a hardhat while looking over plans for the athletic facility and wrote: “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse . Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After her Twitter feed was filled mentions of the corononavirus pandemic that most people feel is a priority at the moment, the first lady came back on Saturday to retweet the post and add, “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest. ”

It did not go over well as you can see below:

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

good to know that the Third Lady is just as petty and spiteful as our corroded president — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears your priority is your tennis pavilion and not the health of the American people. What would Jackie Kennedy or Princess Diana do during a major health crisis? Be more Jackie. Be more Diana. #CoronaVirusUpdate — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a fucking tennis pavilion. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is about tearing up Obama’s basketball court, nothing more. — Noneya (@TotesNova) March 7, 2020

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There are so many communities that desperately need work and you are building a tennis pavilion? And have the nerve to lecture us? — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 7, 2020

Testing for pandemic > pavilion — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are a plastic fraud. How does building a Tennis Pavilion for the Bidens at the WH help your community? — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 7, 2020

Wait, is the Tennis Pavilion going to be open to ordinary people in Washington DC? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your “work” is wearing a hard hat and posing with blueprints for a private recreational facility to be used by ONLY YOUR FAMILY and donors to your husband! Gurl please. TAKE A SEAT. #BeBest — Tami Burages (@tburages) March 7, 2020

Children in cages. Record high homeless. People dying because they have no healthcare. A large percentage working several jobs to put food on the table. Not to mention current global pandemic. But a tennis pavilion for wealthy, is what you consider “productive” to the community🤦‍♀️ — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady, look in the mirror and at your family. You are in no position to lecture us. pic.twitter.com/Hz6ufgSr9o — NikkiM (@Tinker_Bell_04) March 7, 2020

This tweet makes it worse. pic.twitter.com/V0xPKn3Nsa — Emily (@racerunnerEm) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We're awaiting your updates on the many poor and underprivileged kids playing tennis in your brand new pavillion. I'm sure the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent will be of great benefit to the children of Washington D.C. #Clueless — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) March 7, 2020

You could always turn your Tennis Pavilion into a Covid-19 quarantine facility. That would be a good productive use of the property in your own community! #BeBest and all that. — preising (@preising) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You also said, "Donald intends to represent all the people, not just some of the people…" How did that work out, Mrs. Birther-in-Chief? — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) March 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT