Quantcast
Connect with us

Melania Trump complains on Twitter about critics of her ‘work’ — and it doesn’t go well for her at all

Published

17 mins ago

on

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump used her Twitter account to fire back at critics who pointed out that she was promoting the building of a White House tennis pavilion at a time when the rest of the country was reeling from the coronavirus crisis — and it backfired spectacularly.

Thursday the wife of President Donald Trump posted pictures of herself wearing a hardhat while looking over plans for the athletic facility and wrote: “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse . Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After her Twitter feed was filled mentions of the corononavirus pandemic that most people feel is a priority at the moment, the first lady came back on Saturday to retweet the post and add, “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest. ”

It did not go over well as you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump complains on Twitter about critics of her ‘work’ — and it doesn’t go well for her at all

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump used her Twitter account to fire back at critics who pointed out that she was promoting the building of a White House tennis pavilion at a time when the rest of the country was reeling from the coronavirus crisis -- and it backfired spectacularly.

Thursday the wife of President Donald Trump posted pictures of herself wearing a hardhat while looking over plans for the athletic facility and wrote: "I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse . Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication."

After her Twitter feed was filled mentions of the corononavirus pandemic that most people feel is a priority at the moment, the first lady came back on Saturday to retweet the post and add, "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest. "

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ally has been recruiting ex-spies to run undercover operations against Democrats and liberal groups: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Erik Prince, a notorious contractor allied with President Donald Trump, has been recruiting former American and British spies to help the GOP group Project Veritas set up sting operations against Democrats and members of the media.

"One of the former spies, an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, helped run a 2017 operation to copy files and record conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers’ unions in the nation," wrote Mark Mazzetti and Adam Goldman. "Mr. Seddon directed an undercover operative to secretly tape the union’s local leaders and try to gather information that could be made public to damage the organization, documents show."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus crisis is the price we’re paying for the election of Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Many Americans, perhaps most, appear to view the president as a public intellectual or shock-jock media personality. Voters increasingly pledge their loyalty to a candidate who not only articulates what they want to hear, but does so in the way they want to hear it. One problem with this reduction of the presidency — one among many — is that it eliminates nearly everything that the federal government does from political consideration.

This article first appeared at Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image