Michigan governor blames GOP and ‘separation of church and state’ on failure to ban megachurch gatherings
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that Republicans were to blame for an exemption that allows churches to gather in groups of 50 or more during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Whitmer told Fox News Sunday guest host John Roberts that GOP lawmakers contacted her after she issued an executive order on Monday banning gatherings of 50 or more.
“One thing that kind of puzzles me is that you have limited groups of people to 50 or fewer,” Roberts explained. “Yet, there is an exemption for places of worship. Why would a place of worship be any less likely to transmit diseases in a larger gathering than another place?”
“It’s not,” Whitmer agreed. “And we’re discouraging people from gathering at all.”
“So, why this exemption?” Roberts pressed.
“Well, you know, the separation of church and state, and the Republican legislature asked me to clarify that that’s an area that we don’t have the ability to enforce and control,” Whitmer said. “We are encouraging people though, do no congregate.”
Activism
Activism
White House press secretary screams at reporters to get out as Trump refuses to answer virus questions
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday raised her voice at reporters who were trying to ask questions of the President of the United States.
Reporters invited in to the president's meeting with insurance company CEOs hoped to ask him about the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, members of the press were treated to a photo-op.
"Let's go!" Grisham repeatedly shouted as members of the press tried to ask questions of the president. "Press, let's go!"
In the end, no reporters were able to get a reply from the president before being forced to leave the White House Cabinet Room.
Activism
Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report
At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to "shut up" after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The confrontation occurred during Attorney's General William Barr's rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to "shut up" and "sit down." According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman's question.