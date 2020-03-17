Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece reportedly came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

White House officials confirmed on Tuesday that Mulvaney had quarantined himself and was waiting the results of his niece’s coronavirus test. The niece was said to have spent time at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who tested positive.

According to the reports, Mulvaney has already tested negative once.

It was not immediately clear why Mulvaney’s niece travelled to Mar-a-Lago or how the pair got access to the scarce tests.

In February, the chief of staff suggested that media had over-hyped the COVID-19 threat.

“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said at the time. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Senior White House official confirms that outgoing Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-quarantine in his home state of South Carolina after his niece- who lives in his DC home- interacted w/ Brazil president’s press aide Fabio Wajngarten in Florida. @CBSNews — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) March 17, 2020

A nugget: Outgoing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is currently under voluntary self-isolation in South Carolina after his niece had contact w one of the Brazilian officials who tested positive for coronavirus. He's tested negative, but is awaiting her results. — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 16, 2020

Yet again the politically connected get tested as nurses who were exposed sit on the sideline, unable to get tests to confirm they won't infect patients. Not only did Mulvaney get a test, his niece got a test. How did she get to Mar-a-Lago anyway? Did taxpayers cover her travel? https://t.co/6mXZG1nZUt — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 17, 2020

I’m told that outgoing WH Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is in self quarantine in South Carolina this morning, after his niece got sick in the wake of interaction with the Brazilian delegation at Mar a Lago. Per a senior administration official, Mulvaney has no symptoms now. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 17, 2020

I’m told Mulvaney’s niece, who shares his residence in DC, has made a full recovery, but was down for 3-4 days last week. Her test results for coronavirus are still pending. She has tested negative for ordinary flu. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 17, 2020