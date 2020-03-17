Quantcast
Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago

Published

50 mins ago

on

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece reportedly came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

White House officials confirmed on Tuesday that Mulvaney had quarantined himself and was waiting the results of his niece’s coronavirus test. The niece was said to have spent time at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who tested positive.

According to the reports, Mulvaney has already tested negative once.

It was not immediately clear why Mulvaney’s niece travelled to Mar-a-Lago or how the pair got access to the scarce tests.

In February, the chief of staff suggested that media had over-hyped the COVID-19 threat.

“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said at the time. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham self-quarantines after possible virus exposure at Mar-a-Lago

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

Coronavirus crisis exposes horrible truths about America’s health system

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

