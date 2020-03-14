Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence burned to the ground by HBO’s Maher for his Trump suck-up performance at coronavirus presser

Published

1 min ago

on

On HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher hilariously destroyed Mike Pence just hours after the vice president appeared with Donald Trump to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and offered nothing but sycophantic praise for the president’s response..

For this, the HBO host bestowed on Pence the “Ass-Kisser of the Month” award.

After showing a clip of the veep heaping praise on the president, Maher offered up a collection of parody Pence “facts” about the president such as, “President Trump can make women orgasm just by liking their tweets,” and “Katy Perry’s baby? His.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence burned to the ground by HBO’s Maher for his Trump suck-up performance at coronavirus presser

Published

1 min ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

On HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher hilariously destroyed Mike Pence just hours after the vice president appeared with Donald Trump to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and offered nothing but sycophantic praise for the president's response..

For this, the HBO host bestowed on Pence the "Ass-Kisser of the Month" award.

After showing a clip of the veep heaping praise on the president, Maher offered up a collection of parody Pence "facts" about the president such as, "President Trump can make women orgasm just by liking their tweets," and "Katy Perry's baby? His."

Watch below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This coronavirus is unlike anything in our lifetime — and comparing it to the flu is dangerously inaccurate

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

As a longtime health care reporter, the unfolding coronavirus pandemic represents everything I’ve read about — from the early days of epidemiology to the staggering toll of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic — but had not covered in my lifetime.

And still, I have been caught off guard by the pushback from top elected officials and even some friends and acquaintances who keep comparing it to the flu.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on March 9. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Emergency medical responders have lacked guidance and are stretched for supplies and personnel to combat coronavirus

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

After the first confirmed coronavirus case on U.S. soil, 800 miles to his north, the chief of a Northern California fire department gathered his executive team in mid-February to prepare for the inevitable landing of the virus in his community.

They planned to screen patients carefully and have their first responders gear up in gowns, masks and goggles if they believed one could be infected. Yet even though the outbreak was already spreading nationwide, Rocklin Fire Department Chief William Hack decided to hold off on putting the high-level response into action until the first case showed up in the county.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image