Mike Pence burned to the ground by HBO’s Maher for his Trump suck-up performance at coronavirus presser

On HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher hilariously destroyed Mike Pence just hours after the vice president appeared with Donald Trump to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and offered nothing but sycophantic praise for the president’s response..

For this, the HBO host bestowed on Pence the “Ass-Kisser of the Month” award.

After showing a clip of the veep heaping praise on the president, Maher offered up a collection of parody Pence “facts” about the president such as, “President Trump can make women orgasm just by liking their tweets,” and “Katy Perry’s baby? His.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: