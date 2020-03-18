Quantcast
Military has ‘Above-Top Secret’ emergency plan for shadow government if coronavirus takes out senior officials

Published

24 mins ago

on

According to an exclusive report from Newsweek, the growing coronavirus pandemic prompted the U.S. military to issue standby orders in case huge swaths of the executive branch or even Congress and the Supreme Court become infected — plans that include “evacuating Washington and “devolving” leadership to second-tier officials in remote and quarantined locations.”

Other possibilities such as widespread violence and numerous potential disaster scenarios are being taken into consideration.

“Above-Top Secret contingency plans already exist for what the military is supposed to do if all the Constitutional successors are incapacitated,” Newsweek’s William Arkin reports. “Standby orders were issued more than three weeks ago to ready these plans, not just to protect Washington but also to prepare for the possibility of some form of martial law.”

Documents reviewed by Newsweek show that the underground laws could even hand over power to military commanders should the situation devolve to a point where normal Constitutional provisions for government succession are disabled.

“We’re in new territory,” one senior officer told Arkin.

Read the full report over at Newsweek.

‘A danger to public health’: Internet stunned by poll showing Fox News viewers blowing off pandemic

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

A new Economist/YouGov poll of American voters has found that Fox News viewers are far more likely than consumers of other news outlets to be concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the poll, just 38 percent of Fox News viewers say they're worried about the virus, compared to 74 percent of MSNBC viewers, 71 percent of CNN viewers, and 68 percent of people who watch broadcast network news.

Additionally, writes The Economist's G. Elliott Morris, just 30 percent of Fox viewers believe that the virus will cause a recession, compared to 75 percent of CNN viewers and 73 percent of MSNBC viewers. These views on the virus come at a time when even Trump-friendly economists are saying that the economy will contract in the coming months and result in devastating job losses.

Continue Reading

Jared Kushner once controlled the health insurance company that just launched a coronavirus testing website

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

One of the major complaints about President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been the shortage of testing in the United States. Aggressive testing throughout the U.S., critics assert, should have been carried out weeks ago. But now, a new website owned by the company Oscar Health Insurance is pointing Americans in the direction of places where they can be tested for coronavirus — and according to Mother Jones’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief, David Dorn, Oscar was once co-owned by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner.

Continue Reading
 

