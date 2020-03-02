Quantcast
Connect with us

Mistakes quickly pile up as Trump admin scrambles to respond to coronavirus outbreak

Published

39 mins ago

on

On Monday, Politico walked through the numerous errors made by U.S. public health officials in response to the coronavirus outbreak — many of which have almost certainly made the spread of the disease worse.

“A whistleblower has accused HHS of sending workers without training or protective gear to greet people being evacuated from China and quarantined in the U.S. after possible exposure to the virus. Administration officials say they followed protocol,” wrote Brianna Ehley. “The California patient who presented coronavirus symptoms wasn’t tested for an entire week because the person had no known exposure or travel history — criteria the CDC relied upon when deciding whom to test. That patient was later confirmed to be the first case of potential community spread in the U.S., possibly unknowingly exposing countless others to the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, “In San Diego, a woman who had been evacuated from China and hospitalized was declared free of the virus and allowed to return to the evacuees’ quarantine quarters because of a mix-up that meant her samples weren’t even tested. By the time doctors diagnosed her, she could have exposed others.”

These types of mistakes, wrote Ehley, “could already have allowed the virus to outpace the attempts to stop it.”

While President Donald Trump has not helped the matter by sending the public mixed signals, some level of mistakes were inevitable. And with that in mind, said former Centers for Disease Control director Tom Frieden, the most important thing is transparency.

“It’s very important to tell people what you know and when you know it,” said Frieden.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mistakes quickly pile up as Trump admin scrambles to respond to coronavirus outbreak

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico walked through the numerous errors made by U.S. public health officials in response to the coronavirus outbreak — many of which have almost certainly made the spread of the disease worse.

"A whistleblower has accused HHS of sending workers without training or protective gear to greet people being evacuated from China and quarantined in the U.S. after possible exposure to the virus. Administration officials say they followed protocol," wrote Brianna Ehley. "The California patient who presented coronavirus symptoms wasn’t tested for an entire week because the person had no known exposure or travel history — criteria the CDC relied upon when deciding whom to test. That patient was later confirmed to be the first case of potential community spread in the U.S., possibly unknowingly exposing countless others to the virus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg viciously taunts Trump for bungled coronavirus response: ‘Your own aides are scared for our country’

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday viciously taunted President Donald Trump after a Washington Post story revealed that Trump administration officials have been scrambling trying to contain the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Nobody believes you’: Trump ripped for ‘spreading false hope’ about coronavirus ‘cure’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sounded a chipper note Monday morning on his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president will meet with drugmakers at the White House to discuss a potential vaccine, which experts have said is far off from being broadly available to the public.

"I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure," Trump tweeted. "Progress being made!"

I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure. Progress being made!

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image