Mitch McConnell begs older conservative judges to retire now that Trump’s re-election looks in danger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is on a quest to jam through conservative judicial nominations while he still maintains control of the Senate.

The New York Times reports that McConnell and his allies “have been quietly making overtures to sitting Republican-nominated judges who are eligible to retire to urge them to step aside so they can be replaced while the party still holds the Senate and the White House.”

McConnell’s push for judicial retirements comes at a time when the GOP has been “running out of federal court vacancies to fill,” as they’ve spent the past three years ramming through right-wing judges to the courts.

“The overt effort by Republicans to create vacancies reflects a realization that Mr. Trump could lose the presidency, or that Republicans could lose the Senate majority and deprive Mr. Trump of his partner on judicial confirmations even if he did gain a second term,” the Times reports.

Although Trump and the GOP planned to campaign on the strength of the economy in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has made an economic contraction all but inevitable, and there is a strong likelihood of a recession striking just months before voters head to the polls.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump boasts to governors that his pandemic response system will be ‘the talk of the world’: leaked recording

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with several governors from around the country on Monday and took the opportunity to once again brag about his widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call, reports that Trump once again falsely claimed that America's pandemic response system was "broken" under former President Barack Obama, when in reality Trump shuttered the National Security Council's pandemic response team and never replaced it with anything comparable.

Trump’s chaos is no accident — he simply refuses to learn how to act as president: conservative

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The defining characteristic of Donald Trump's presidency is his refusal to become any better at his job, according to one conservative columnist, and that incompetence could badly hurt the nation he leads.

Trump's administration started off with chaos at the airports after his Muslim ban went into effect, and they were thrown into chaos again over the weekend after his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior adviser Stephen Miller hastily crafted a ban on travel from Europe, according to the Washington Post's Max Boot.

Louie Gohmert single-handedly holds up House coronavirus bill before it can be sent to Senate

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked "technical corrections" to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.

Gohmert told Bloomberg's Laura Litvan that he didn't know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.

Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.

GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn't know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn't seen final text and doesn't appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.

