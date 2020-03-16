Quantcast
Mitch McConnell complains it’s not fair for his opponent to be attacking him while there’s a pandemic going on

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that campaign officials for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are complaining that it’s not fair for his Democratic opponent to be plastering the airwaves with attack ads against him in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Amy McGrath’s decision to blanket the airwaves with deceitful ads during the coronavirus outbreak is tasteless and shameful,” said Kevin Golden, the manager of McConnell’s re-election campaign. “As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements.”

McConnell, incidentally, has received harsh criticism for how he has handled the outbreak in the first place, as he kept the Senate in recess for three days as the crisis exploded.

McGrath’s team is unfazed by the demand.

“Amy is well aware of the stress the coronavirus pandemic is causing Kentuckians and our nation,” said McGrath campaign spokesman Terry Sebastian. “The only person who doesn’t seem to understand that is Sen. McConnell. He has a 35-year failed track record on issues like health care and jobs in Kentucky, and now — during a public health crisis — he took a long weekend instead of doing his job and working to pass a relief package immediately.”

McGrath is one of many Democrats running to challenge McConnell, including Marine veteran Mike Broihier and state Rep. Charles Booker. But she is presumed to be the favorite in the primaries due to her massive fundraising advantage. The Senate race itself is likely to be closely watched, but Democrats will face an uphill battle in a deeply conservative state and against a seasoned, entrenched incumbent.


Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performs internet concert in honor of healthcare workers

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performed a special concert on Twitter to honor the healthcare workers risking their health to aid in the coronavirus threat facing the world.

"This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines," he tweeted Monday, before playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. "Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope."

He went on to explain that during "days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."

He then played his "song of comfort" Dvo?ák's "Going Home.”

Atlanta’s international departure area undergoing cleaning after TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News' Blayne Alexander reported that a Transportation Security Administration officer working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was working in the international departures section of the airport, which is reportedly now shut down as airport officials disinfect it. In the meantime, the international arrivals area is being used for both arrivals and departures.

BREAKING: @ATLairport just confirmed to me a TSA agent has tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Pentagon leadership is ‘in a bubble’ to protect against coronavirus — Trump and Pence won’t

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The leadership of the Pentagon is being put in an isolated bubble of people to protect them from contracting the coronavirus, CNN.com reported Monday.

While a giant plastic bubble, made famous by Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, may sound like a genius invention, the high brass of the military is merely operating under a kind of pre-selected isolation.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist are being "physically separated" beginning Monday to ensure top military doesn't become ill when they're needed most.

