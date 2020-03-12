Mitch McConnell says it’s an ‘ideological wish list’ to give coronavirus-infected workers paid sick leave

Quantcast
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it clear he opposes the current House legislation for coronavirus relief, which includes free testing, food assistance, and paid sick leave for infected workers and their caregivers.

According to the Courier-Journal, McConnell swatted away these ideas as partisan on the Senate floor.

“Instead of working within existing law and within existing systems to deliver targeted relief as efficiently and effectively as possible, the speaker’s proposal would stand up a needless thicket of new bureaucracy,” said McConnell.

He went on to praise President Donald Trump's efforts to increase small business loans and restrict international travel, adding, "unfortunately, it appears at this hour that the speaker and House Democrats instead chose to produce an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances."


