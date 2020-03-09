Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Morbidly obese’ Trump’s health questioned by MSNBC’s Mika as election race heats up

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski worried about the health of all three men running for president amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts warned the president that his lies would eventually catch up with him once the virus starts infecting his supporters — especially older supporters with underlying health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things are getting more dangerous,” Scarborough said. “I must say, if you look at demographics, it actually gets more dangerous for all Americans, but for those Americans in their 60s and older, it is more dangerous. A lot of those people are Trump supporters. Donald, you can say whatever you want to say in the White House, but your supporters that are 60 and older are going to go to their doctors and doctors will say you’re lying. They’ll believe their doctors over you. You need to start telling the truth every day.”

Trump and his Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are all in their 70s, and the co-hosts wondered whether they were taking enough steps to protect themselves from exposure to the virus.

“The three men who are most likely to be the next president of the United States are all in their 70s,” Scarborough said. “At least two of them are not in peak health, they have underlying conditions. The president, of course, is obese. He’s not in good shape.”

“You can see by the morbid obesity,” Brzezinski said. “That is clear.”

“You can see the obesity, you can see by his diet that he is not healthy,” Scarborough agreed. “He is not in good shape. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, he has an underlying condition. We don’t know about Joe Biden’s cardiac health, we don’t know. We know one thing, they’re all in their 70s. None of them look to be in tip-top shape, and they’re all, of all the people who are likely to have a severe reaction to coming in contact with a coronavirus, they’re all right in the center of that bullseye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the question is this, Mika, I mean, do they continue campaigning?” he added. “Do they continue going around shaking hands? Do they ignore the advice of Dr. [Anthony] Fauci? Or do they start doing what Ted Cruz and others are doing and back off and actually start quarantining themselves? Their doctors are going to have to answer that question in the next few days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former White House lawyer blows the lid off Trump’s disturbing and unprecedented power grab

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Donald Trump's presidency is a crisis. The examples are almost too numerous to list.

He and his regime have assaulted the rule of law, undermined the Constitution, and normalized fascism and authoritarianism in America.

This article was originally published at Salon

Trump has publicly invited hostile foreign countries to interfere in America's elections in order to ensure that he stays in power — perhaps indefinitely. He uses Nazi-like language to threaten reporters, journalists, news outlets and other public voices who dare to criticize him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s just a quack’: TV’s Dr. Oz doling out contradictory coronavirus advice on NBC’s Today show

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Television doctor Mehmet Oz has been prominently featured by NBC News as a coronavirus expert.

The thoracic surgeon has been dispensing advice on the "Today" show as part of the network's "coronavirus crisis team," but the former Oprah Winfrey protégé has a history of doling out scientifically dubious claims on his own syndicated program, reported The Daily Beast.

“He’s just a quack,” said physician and researcher Henry I. Miller, one of Oz's most outspoken critics. “He’s been dishonest and he has been dispensing misinformation to millions now for years. I wouldn’t trust any of his observations, and don’t see how he would have responsible and valid views on coronavirus.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Congress considering emergency ‘shutdown’ to protect elderly lawmakers from coronavirus: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that several members of Congress are pushing Democratic and Republican leaders to agree to an emergency recess of at least two weeks, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Already, two members of Congress have voluntarily imposed self-quarantines after interacting with an infected person at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

But the particular worry, according to lawmakers, is that the virus could infect more elderly lawmakers, for whom it would pose a far more serious health risk. According to NBC News, more than one quarter of senators are at least 76 years old, and the mean age of representatives is 57.6.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image