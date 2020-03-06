Quantcast
Connect with us

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski drops a bomb on Trump over his political future if he keeps lying about the coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

Reviewing Donald Trump’s lies about the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic that appears to be on the verge of turning into a full-scale pandemic, Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski stated that voters will remember how the president handled the health crisis when they go to the polls in November.

After sharing clips of Trump soft-selling the crisis while the head of the World Health Organization harshly warned that governments in multiple countries were not doing near enough, host Joe Scarborough attacked the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governments, including our own, I would say, especially our own, other than China, are responding in a clumsy, ham-fisted way and unfortunately just as you had with China the at the beginning of this outbreak, you have the president of the United States who actually is spreading disinformation, trying to tell everybody there’s nothing to worry about, telling people to go back to work if they want to,” the MSNBC host explained. “His words, go back to work while you have the coronavirus — that is the quickest way to turn this epidemic into a pandemic. The president of the United States also this week saying that it will go away magically.”

“You look at all of his statements and almost as if Donald Trump is actively working to tank the stock market — it keeps collapsing for a reason,” he added.

“So, his advisors, people say it’s not right for him to lie about this or to mischaracterize it,” co-host Brzezinski inserted. “The rubber will meet the road for this president politically. This is where his lies don’t work for people at all and that will be uniform across America, including his people.”

You can watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Yale psychiatrist: Trump is ‘putting lives at risk’ with coronavirus — and Pence is ‘enabling’ him

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

President Trump's preoccupation with his own image amid the spread of the coronavirus is "putting lives at risk" and Vice President Pence is only "enabling" him, Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee told Salon in an interview this week.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Lee is a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine who also teaches at Yale Law School and has spent the last three years urging Congress to respond more forcefully to the dangers posed by what she sees as the president's deteriorating mental health. Lee, who consults widely with state and foreign governments on public health approaches to violence prevention, urged the House Judiciary Committee to include a panel of mental health experts during Trump's impeachment and called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is spreading disinformation about the coronavirus — and there’s no way to stop him

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is actively spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Late Thursday morning, for example, Trump sent the following tweet:

With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is not a drill’: World Health Organization urges countries to take coronavirus more seriously

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a "disturbing" lack of hospital preparedness.

Global markets tumbled again over concerns about the impact on the economy and as countries took more drastic steps to prevent contagion of a disease that has killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 100,000 in about 85 nations.

Cases soared in Italy, France, Greece and Iran, while a cruise ship was held off the coast of California to test passengers showing symptoms of the disease -- echoing a harrowing episode in Japan several weeks ago that saw hundreds infected on a luxury liner.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image