MSNBC confronts ‘joke’ Ron Johnson for ‘political hit job’ on Bidens instead of fighting coronavirus
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday was confronted by MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin after he suggested that he is more interested in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son than fighting the novel coronavirus.
“This administration has been all hands on deck,” Johnson said of President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19. “They certainly haven’t under-reacted… Getting it just right is probably impossible.”
According to Johnson, Trump is trying to “tamp down the panic” by spreading misinformation about the virus.
Mohyeldin noted that Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is focused on investigating Hunter Biden’s connection to a Ukrainian energy company.
“What is the factual basis for launching this investigation and why now?” the MSNBC host wondered.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Johnson said. “I’m not making any charges. We just need to get to the bottom of this.”
Mohyeldin also pointed out that former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called Johnson a “joke” for going after the Bidens instead of the novel coronavirus.
“People say you are doing this at a time when the country is preoccupied with coronavirus,” Mohyeldin observed. “You are doing what looks like from some people’s perspective a political hit job on the president’s number one political opponent.”
“Claire doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” Johnson shot back before defending his committee’s response to COVID-19.
“I actually can walk and chew gum at the same time,” the senator added. “Now’s the time to issue subpoenas. This doesn’t take much of my time.”
“If Joe Biden was running for president would you be doing this investigation?” Mohyeldin pressed. “I think a lot of people are looking at this and saying the basis of this investigation is politics in nature. What other grifting investigations have you launched?”
“Listen, we launched this in 2017,” Johnson replied. “This is basically more from my investigation into the Clinton email scandal. Our investigations, for example, revealed the drafting of the James Comey exoneration memo.”
“This is necessary oversight,” he insisted. “There’s nothing political about it other than we’re operating in a political realm.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape and sex assault
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on convictions for rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his home in 2006, and he had faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.
The soon-to-be-68-year-old Weinstein told the court that he and other men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement were confused by accusations they didn't understand.
“Thousands of men are losing due process," Weinstein told the court. "I’m worried about this country."
Congressman erupts on Trump’s health officials for not correcting his ‘bizarre’ lies about coronavirus
During a House Committee hearing on the preparedness and response to coronavirus, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) questioned a panel of health officials, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, taking an opportunity to chastise them for giving President Trump a pass on his conflicting messaging on the outbreak.
"The President's statements, from the beginning of this, has been contrary to the direction that you have given us," Lynch said directly addressing the panel, adding that Trump told his constituents that tests for the coronavirus were "ready."
Trump rages against Vanity Fair for ‘phony & boring hit piece’ outlining his paranoid response to coronavirus
President Donald Trump lashed out at longtime antagonist Vanity Fair magazine over its recent reporting of his response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Journalist Garbriel Sherman reported that Trump and his team were struggling to control the narrative and calm the jittery markets, and the president was "melting down" and telling aides that reporters might intentionally try to contract the virus and infect him during their chats on Air Force One.