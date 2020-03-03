MSNBC frets over ‘volatile’ crowd after Sanders supporters boo Biden win: ‘It doesn’t project confidence’
Anchors at MSNBC suggested to viewers on Tuesday that fans of Sen. Bernie Sanders might be “volatile” ahead of Tuesday night’s election results.
During a live report from Sanders campaign headquarters in Vermont on Super Tuesday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted that the crowd had booed the first results of the night from Virginia, where Joe Biden won.
“I don’t know if there are other campaigns right now where they boo at the mention of the other candidate,” Maddow said.
“Just the presence of boos at this portion of the campaign,” co-host anchor Brian William weighed in.
Maddow recalled that Sanders had been booed at a recent debate by a “volatile” crowd in South Carolina.
“That was strange,” Maddow agreed. “But in terms of election parties, I’m not used to seeing the crowd boo a candidate of the same party.”
“It’s not a good look,” anchor Nicole Wallace agreed. “And it doesn’t project a lot of confidence. I think their candidate is still in a very strong position…. If we look back and the Nevada caucuses end up being the high water mark in terms of Bernie’s growing reach and appeal, that will be a sad thing for his supporters.”
“But it will not, perhaps, be disconnected from some of the questions about the conduct,” she added. “There are a lot of questions among Democratic activists… I know a lot of Democratic activists are exposed to a lot of passion. And I think you have to chalk it up to passion.”
“The passion for Bernie does not allow any space to consider anybody else,” Wallace said.
