MSNBC’s Chris Hayes demolishes Richard Burr for his stock antics

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Chris Hayes slammed Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his stock selloff.

“Our leaders, at the federal level particularly, should have been preparing, and some really did understand what was coming,” said Hayes. “NPR obtained a secret recording of Republican Senate Intelligence chair Richard Burr, who they say, quote, ‘warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus.”

“There is one thing I can tell you about this,” said Burr in the clip. “It is much more aggressive than anything we’ve ever seen in recent history. It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

“Now, that’s somewhat of a different note than he was striking in public, where he was talking about how prepared we are,” said Hayes. “But get this. OpenSecrets reports that just prior to that, prior to giving that talk to those well-connected constituents, Burr and his wife unloaded between $581,000 and $1.5 million worth of stock, including shares in several hotel companies that had been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. While Senator Burr was selling stock, he said America was better prepared than ever to face threats like coronavirus.”

“The sucking vacuum of leadership at the top is more and more apparent and deadly each and every day,” added Hayes.

Watch below: