Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Mika alarmed by Trump ‘acting like a stubborn little 5-year-old’ onstage while doctors deliver bad news

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was alarmed by President Donald Trump’s behavior during two updates on the growing coronavirus crisis.

The “Morning Joe” co-host was disturbed that Trump appeared to be annoyed by his own medical experts as they delivered useful information about the outbreak and how it could be slowed — which could potentially save millions of lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw on stage at the coronavirus update the president talking for quite some time about money and about the economy and about Easter,” Brzezinski said. “Then his top scientist, dDr. [Anthony] Fauci, they were trying their best to tell the truth without getting fired, and there was this disturbing moment where Dr. Fauci backed up, finished his remarks and stood next to the president and looked at him, and there was a look of concern in his face that, perhaps, the president did not like what he was saying.”

She saw a similar dynamic play out on Fox News, where Trump appeared to dismiss the information delivered by another one of his public health advisers.

“I saw in the Fox town hall Dr. [Deborah] Birx talking and the president literally rolling his eyes and acting like a stubborn, spoiled little 5-year-old really anxious for her to stop speaking,” Brzezinski said. “Because he doesn’t want their information to scare Americans from going back to work. That’s the logic that’s playing out on stage. Anybody want to question it at this point?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump insults ‘terrible’ Mitt Romney even as he claims to be ‘so happy’ he tested negative for coronavirus

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw more insults at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), even as he claimed to be "so happy" that the Republican senator tested negative for coronavirus.

"This is really great news!" the president wrote in a tweet reacting to a Breitbart story about Romney's negative test. "I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!"

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘What’s going through the president’s mind?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe hammers Trump for risking millions of lives for stock market

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wondered how President Donald Trump could ignore the dire warnings that he and other White House officials had heard about the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" host said those warnings terrified White House officials he's spoken with, but the president is promising to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, in less than three weeks, which goes against the advice of every medical expert and will put millions of lives at risk.

"He has put us in this position where now, again, 2.2 million Americans will die if we don't work aggressively on this," Scarborough said, "according to the top health experts in the world, the top scientists in the world, the top doctors in the world, and you have a president that's now trying to rush Americans back, won't lock down the country like even India is doing, even Italy has done, even Spain has done, even Boris Johnson in Great Britain has done. You just sit here and you wonder what's going through the president's mind right now?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BBC reports that Charles is reporting that he is in "good health," and that his wife, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the disease.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the Royal Family said in a statement. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image