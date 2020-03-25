MSNBC’s Mika alarmed by Trump ‘acting like a stubborn little 5-year-old’ onstage while doctors deliver bad news

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was alarmed by President Donald Trump’s behavior during two updates on the growing coronavirus crisis.

The “Morning Joe” co-host was disturbed that Trump appeared to be annoyed by his own medical experts as they delivered useful information about the outbreak and how it could be slowed — which could potentially save millions of lives.

“We saw on stage at the coronavirus update the president talking for quite some time about money and about the economy and about Easter,” Brzezinski said. “Then his top scientist, dDr. [Anthony] Fauci, they were trying their best to tell the truth without getting fired, and there was this disturbing moment where Dr. Fauci backed up, finished his remarks and stood next to the president and looked at him, and there was a look of concern in his face that, perhaps, the president did not like what he was saying.”

She saw a similar dynamic play out on Fox News, where Trump appeared to dismiss the information delivered by another one of his public health advisers.

“I saw in the Fox town hall Dr. [Deborah] Birx talking and the president literally rolling his eyes and acting like a stubborn, spoiled little 5-year-old really anxious for her to stop speaking,” Brzezinski said. “Because he doesn’t want their information to scare Americans from going back to work. That’s the logic that’s playing out on stage. Anybody want to question it at this point?”