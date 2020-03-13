MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops hammer on Trump for treating coronavirus as economic emergency — and not a health crisis

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus outbreak as a financial emergency, rather than a public health crisis.

The “Morning Joe” repeatedly blasted the administration for its refusal to deliver necessary testing for the virus, and he said that essential failure had spooked the markets and alarmed the public.

“What concerns me is that everybody is talking about — and I watched CNBC yesterday — and there are a lot of people on there talking about, oh, we need the federal government to provide this stimulus plan, we need the federal government to provide this plan to workers,” Scarborough said. “I mean, yes, we need to figure out how to provide economic relief. Again, you’re just putting a bandage on a bigger problem that is going to continue to fester until you take care of the underlying problem.”

“We need somebody telling us why we’re not able to get test kits to Americans,” he added. “We’re not able to get accurate figures on how widespread this pandemic is. We’re not able to predict where this pandemic is going to go in the coming months until we begin the testing consistently. That’s what is so frustrating to me right now. Everybody is talking about putting together packages for economic relief. The problems are going to continue until we take care of the medical issues underneath. That starts with testing.”