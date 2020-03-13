Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops hammer on Trump for treating coronavirus as economic emergency — and not a health crisis

1 min ago

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus outbreak as a financial emergency, rather than a public health crisis.

The “Morning Joe” repeatedly blasted the administration for its refusal to deliver necessary testing for the virus, and he said that essential failure had spooked the markets and alarmed the public.

“What concerns me is that everybody is talking about — and I watched CNBC yesterday — and there are a lot of people on there talking about, oh, we need the federal government to provide this stimulus plan, we need the federal government to provide this plan to workers,” Scarborough said. “I mean, yes, we need to figure out how to provide economic relief. Again, you’re just putting a bandage on a bigger problem that is going to continue to fester until you take care of the underlying problem.”

“We need somebody telling us why we’re not able to get test kits to Americans,” he added. “We’re not able to get accurate figures on how widespread this pandemic is. We’re not able to predict where this pandemic is going to go in the coming months until we begin the testing consistently. That’s what is so frustrating to me right now. Everybody is talking about putting together packages for economic relief. The problems are going to continue until we take care of the medical issues underneath. That starts with testing.”


George Conway blames Trump’s GOP enablers for leaving ‘unfit’ president in office to botch pandemic response

18 mins ago

March 13, 2020

In a tweet late Thursday, conservative attorney George Conway listed the name of every Republican in the Senate who voted to acquit Donald Trump during his impeachment trial and said they should be made to pay now that the country is in the throes of a pandemic that the administration has bungled since day one.

As Conway, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway wrote: " .@realDonaldTrump actually can’t help that he’s intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for any public office. But there are 52 people who could’ve done something about it 5 weeks ago. No one should forget their responsibility, not this fall, in 2022 and 2024—or ever."

How did Matt Gaetz get a coronavirus test when the rest of us can’t?

20 mins ago

March 13, 2020

I got the COVID-19 text at 8:30 Tuesday night, three days after returning from a journalism conference in New Orleans.

“At least one NICAR attendee has tested positive for coronavirus,” wrote my colleague Liz Lucas. Several of us had attended the data journalism conference, which draws reporters and editors from across the country.

What do you do when you think you might have been exposed to a virus that is shutting down countries? As health care journalists, we are ? in theory — uniquely equipped to know. But in real life, figuring out if we are at risk and getting tested is nearly impossible. It turns out that both medical advice and access to tests vary dramatically depending on where you live and who you are. And it isn’t immediately clear what the standard is.

Trump rages at Obama in early morning coronavirus rant

27 mins ago

March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump started off Friday morning of a disastrous week by blaming former President Barack Obama and the Centers for Disease Control for his own problems.

The president accused Obama of bungling the response to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic in 2009, and complained the former president had made changes to the CDC that hampered his own response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it," Trump tweeted. "It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further."

