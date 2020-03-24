Quantcast
MSNBC's Morning Joe explains how Trump can fix COVID-19 and economy with one choice — but he still might blow it

1 min ago

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump was taking exactly the wrong approach in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The president has started talking about ending social distancing next week to jump-start the stock market, but the “Morning Joe” host said this was actually a time when the best political decision was the same as the morally right thing to do.

“This is one of the rare times that everything that a politician wants, can be achieve achieved by one approach,” Scarborough said. “You take care of the health care crisis, the underlying economic crisis will follow, and your political crisis will be alleviated. If you don’t take care of the health care crisis, if you do half measures, instead of being like Wuhan — it did begin there, you can be offended if you want to, but that’s where it began — this morning, Wuhan went back to work. Rush hour is starting back again. They took strict measures, severe measures, and they were able to kill the virus, or cut down on the virus enough, where they can go back to work.”

The path Trump is considering will only make all of his problems worse in the long term, when he’ll be facing election, and will likely results in millions of avoidable deaths.

“Let’s just talk cynically,” Scarborough said. “If you think the president does, he does for his own cynical purposes, if you believe that, then the best thing the president can do is to be as aggressive as possible and have what’s happened in Wuhan and what’s happened in South Korea, happen here. Bend the curve, bring the crisis to an end, get the economy started.”

“Half measures and acting like a day trader where you think you can split the baby, that’s going to drag this out, and it’s going to drag it out into the summer,” he continued. “It will drag it out into the fall. It will drag it out into election season, and, yes, it is, most importantly, most concerningly, it will kill a lot of people. If you just look at this cynically, actually doing the right thing medically makes the most sense economically and politically.”

“If you don’t, this drags on,” Scarborough added. “More Americans die, more businesses fail, more markets crash, and this goes into the fall, during the president’s re-election time. So if that’s what he’s thinking about, then actually we all can be grateful that what is in his best political interest, is also in America’s health interest and economic interest, and he needs to start thinking that way, and stop listening to people, like Larry Kudlow, who told us this crisis, this pandemic, was contained weeks ago. It’s not. We’re about to go into the most difficult phase in America, and whether that lasts two weeks, three weeks, or three months, depends on what the president does over the next few days. The window for decisive action is quickly closing.”

Summer Olympic Games delayed until 2021 — at the latest

1 min ago

March 24, 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games have bee postponed.

Olympic chief Thomas Bach held talks with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as they came under intense pressure to act quickly and postpone the Tokyo Summer Games because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The United States became the latest team to urge a postponement of the July 24 start date, a day after Canada and Australia both pulled out and with Britain also expected to withdraw.

The virus lockdown has shut down competition, including Olympic qualifiers, and made training not just difficult but also dangerous, as athletes risk contracting or spreading COVID-19.

'I take no joy in saying this': CNN's Sanjay Gupta issues frightening warning about COVID-19 spread

March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020

During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized indications by Donald Trump that he is thinking of relaxing social separation standards during the coronavirus pandemic because he is trying to boost the economy of the U.S.

Speaking with hosts John Berman, the doctor said the country is only now beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 spread and is likely to explode due to lack of testing.

He then turned to the example of how the coronavirus response has been playing out in Hong Kong.

"This was the model that a lot of people were holding up," he relayed. "They had a relatively low case volume of confirmed cases and then, you know, the sense was a little bit of complacency -- take the foot off the gas a little bit and within a few days, you saw the number of cases double."

'Chinese virus': Americans who rage against political correctness are also the most xenophobic — and most likely to vote Trump in 2020

March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020

Admittedly, Trump’s initial references to “the Chinese Virus” earlier in March seemed rather ad-hoc. Though clearly xenophobic in context and implication, it seemed that Trump was casually parroting the language of other far-Right commentators like Charlie Kirk. Within the past week, however, Trump has ramped up his labeling campaign, often going out of his way to refer to COVID-19 as “the Chinese Virus” in Twitter storms and White House press briefings.

