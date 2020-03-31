Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump could do a better job on coronavirus — if he’d only stop doing this one thing

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for “reckless” lies about coronavirus that undermine efforts to control the outbreak’s spread.

The “Morning Joe” host hammered the president’s refusal to admit that testing still — after weeks of promises — remains far below what’s needed to fight the outbreak, and said those denials are putting lives at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is where his alternative facts and his alternative reality costs lives,” Scarborough said. “I mean, this is a good example of an audio tape that, I think, historians could key in on, to talk about his failed leadership.”

A recording released Monday showed Trump denying a testing shortage after governors asked for more during a conference call, and Scarborough said that disconnect was inexcusable.

“It’s one thing to be caught off guard at the beginning,” Scarborough said. “He was caught off guard at the beginning. As we said, as I said — I’ll put this on me — I don’t care about what happened in the past, I care about what he does in the future. We can debate the past in the fall, in the election.”

“When the president lies yesterday in a call with governors,” Scarborough continued, “where you have Dr. [Anthony] Fauci saying, ‘What do you all need? Are you able to do tracing?’ and a governor articulately explains in detail the crisis they’re having in their state — they’re always one day away from getting testing, and that the federal government actually crushes their efforts to get testing — and then the president of the United States comes in and he does that sort of rote response. ‘I haven’t heard about testing in weeks, we have beautiful testing, blah, blah, blah, blah.'”

Scarborough demonstrated how easily Trump could have offered competent leadership simply by telling the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is just so reckless,” he said. “The correct answer is, yes, there is a shortfall, we’re doing everything we can to bring it up to line. Governor, we’re going to make sure that we don’t step on you, that the federal government doesn’t step on the states. We’re excited about Abbott Labs’ five-minute testing, they’re going to have dozens of points across the United States. I mean, that’s what a leader would do. In this case, you actually have the president of the United States lying, saying he hasn’t heard about testing in weeks.”

“I don’t bring this up to be partisan,” he added. “I bring it up to say, he can’t act this way. We are at war. That would be like a general being pinned down against the Nazis, you know, as he’s moving toward Berlin, and calling and saying, ‘We don’t have any air support,’ and headquarters saying, ‘Oh, I haven’t had anybody complaining for weeks about not having air support, you have beautiful air support,’ while people are dying on the ground. We can’t afford alternative realities. We can’t afford rote political speeches, we can’t afford lies. We need action.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

American Airlines to ask for $12 billion in government relief: WSJ

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

American Airlines will seek $12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the global aviation downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The airline industry is one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with US airlines suspending most transatlantic flights and many domestic routes.

The US Congress has designated $50 billion in spending for the industry in its $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package.

American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said in a Monday memo to staff that it would seek nearly a quarter of the relief funds on offer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A war like no other: Inside the Illinois National Guard’s unprecedented coronavirus mission

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

CHICAGO — After a solitary 5-mile run long before sunrise each morning, Pfc. Sabine Gonzalez grabs a cardboard container filled with scrambled eggs and hash browns in a suburban hotel lobby and heads back to her room.She eats alone, adhering to a social distance that runs counter to the military culture she loves. She uses FaceTime to call her parents in nearby Lombard, telling them what she has seen and done since being activated by the Illinois National Guard to work at a coronavirus testing site on Chicago’s Northwest Side.Gonzalez assures them that she is fine, that she will remain fine.Th... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Media must stop waiting for Trump to ‘become president’ — and instead expose his failures: Yale epidemiologist

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist who works as an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, hammered the mainstream media on Tuesday for continuing to wait for the moment when President Donald Trump starts acting presidential instead of documenting his lethal failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Gonsalves criticized CNN's Brian Stelter for posting what amounts to theater criticism of Trump's performance without objectively evaluating the many missteps the president has already made.

"This is EVERYTHING that is wrong with media reporting on Donald Trump magnified, made all more dire because it is happening in a pandemic," he wrote. "What are you people smoking?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image