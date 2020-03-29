New York senator explains to Trump why healthcare workers are not hoarding or lying about masks

President Donald Trump alleged that the hospitals asking for more ventilators and masks are asking for such an astounding amount that he is concerned they were hoarding or worse.

“How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000 masks? Where are the masks going, are they going out the backdoor?” Trump asked.

“They have to look into that in New York,” Trump said, noting that he heard they went from 10,000 masks to 300,000 masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) explained that the disease is “highly contagious” and these healthcare workers are not normally wearing masks every hour of every day in the hospital.

“For President Trump not to understand this is a highly contagious virus, so all medical workers are going to need to wear masks every day the entire time they are in the hospital environment, that is a significant change to the reality of any hospital before this virus,” she told MSNBC’s, Kasie Hunt. “So common sense would dictate they will be using multitudes of masks beyond what they would normally be using.”

She went on to attack the president for his comments, saying that these people aren’t stealing ventilators or hoarding anything. They’re risking their lives every hour of the day to help.

“I think his allegations about New York hospitals were beyond absurd,” Gillibrand said. “I talk to most of our hospital heads throughout New York City and the state, and I can tell you their hospital personnel are the heroes of this moment. They are working 24/7 to save lives. They’re begging for ventilators, masks, gowns, supplies. I have one of the SDNY schools making masks for an upstate hospital because they were out of masks several days ago.”

Watch below: