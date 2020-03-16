Newt Gingrich torn to shreds for blaming coronavirus skepticism on media

Newt Gingrich blamed the media for the public’s initial skepticism of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has been spreading in China for months and was widely expected to reach the U.S., but the federal government and the public seemed largely unconcerned until last week — and Gingrich blamed the media.

“A reporter asked me today why conservatives were initially so skeptical of the threat of the coronavirus,” Gingrich tweeted. “I tried to explain that one of the dangerous consequences of having a totally dishonest left wing news media was that most Americans discounted their hysteria as phony.”

Gingrich overlooked comments by President Donald Trump — who called COVID-19 a “hoax” — and Republican lawmakers, who were urging Americans to dine out over the weekend, and conservative media figures who questioned the danger posed by the virus.

Americans are getting so sick that you might show up to the hospital to divorce them any second — Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) March 16, 2020

Pathetic. And hey, the media was right about the virus. Maybe it's right about Trump too, huh. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 16, 2020

This would be a good time to reflect on your role in undermining public trust in our institutions. https://t.co/0UrXSIyvGY — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 16, 2020

Wow, you're projecting more than a multiplex. Of course, they're all empty now thanks to your party and Fox News, so I guess that's a low bar. — NTodd Pritsky (@ntoddpax) March 16, 2020

I'm a conservative high school calculus teacher. We saw the math of the numbers, especially from Italy, and panicked. People have brains and need to use them. We can think outside of the media-box. Now, it's up to us to act accordingly and isolate. We can do this! — boo (@boo73165403) March 16, 2020

Many right-wing media sources spread disinformation about the virus, and some of my relatives cited that disinformation to me. Your op-ed helped. Please encourage others in right-wing media to stop spreading disinformation. The lives of our loved ones depend on it. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 16, 2020

“We attacked the media for reporting on us fairly so by the time it became important to listen to them for non-political reasons we were so used to calling them liars we forgot we made up that bullshit to discredit them” There you go. Try that one, instead. — trampa, maybe. we’ll see. still tramp (@TrampInPCola) March 16, 2020

Um, no, they were telling the truth. The people who were skeptical were Fox watchers who were being told it was fake. I know this from my Facebook account. Every single post which was skeptical was shared by a Foxbot. Every single one. Fox has been totally irresponsible. — Tink53 (@LoveyTex) March 16, 2020

And as it turns out, the msm was right again. Ya'll living in a fox-news-bubble are in a constant state of denial and manufactured outrage…SAD! — KBHR Chris in the Morning (@jasfile) March 16, 2020

The party of "personal responsibility" once again trying to blame someone else. — Moondog (@MoonAllenj) March 16, 2020

Read your followers’ replies to this tweet. You’ve led many of them to their deaths. It will be the crowing achievement of your career. — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) March 16, 2020

This is the most dishonest and stupid thing I’ve read today, and I expect it will remain so for the rest of the month. “Conservatives“ aren’t misinformed by the media they ignore, you goatsack, they’re deliberately lied to by the media they consume. Close down Fox. — K M Haran (@KMH_Music) March 16, 2020

Actually, it's that trump has lied his whole life and the media has proof. You were all conned by a con man. — Katy Alexander (@AlexanderKaty) March 16, 2020

Or in other words, nihilistic cynicism from political leaders leads to unnecessary skepticism about legitimate news reports from ordinary people. You built that. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) March 16, 2020

Right, has nothing to do with people like Rush Limbaugh telling his listeners this is basically a cold…or the 'president' saying it's all contained and going down to zero cases (2 weeks ago) — Mike Dakota (@mike_dakotas) March 16, 2020

That is why a Trump called the threat a hoax for months?? Because Trump is a common conservative idiot that only has access to information from the media and chooses to always believe the opposite??? Trump had experts in the government pleading with him, scientific data in hand. — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) March 16, 2020

Ailes stated "Fox news will be fair and balanced, wink wink"

Yea sure Newt. Go cheat on a wife. — Diane Dinnigan (@LongIslander57) March 16, 2020

