Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from Boeing’s board of directors, saying she was philosophically opposed to efforts to win a government bailout, the firm said Thursday.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, said she had hoped “to be part of helping” Boeing as it contends with the coronavirus crisis on top of the travails with the 737 MAX.

But Boeing’s leaders and board “are going in a direction I cannot support,” Haley said in a resignation later included in a Boeing securities filing.

“While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses,” she said, adding that she has “long held strong convictions” against government support.

Boeing is seeking at least $60 billion in federal support for the aerospace industry as the grounding of much of the global airline fleet due to coronavirus obliterates nearly term demand for commercial planes.

“I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position,” she said in her letter, adding that she would remain a “strong supporter of Boeing and its workforce.”

Haley, who is seen as a potential Republican party candidate for national office, was named to the board in February 2019, shortly before the MAX was grounded following two deadly plane crashes.

She praised Boeing leadership and expressed confidence in the 737 MAX, which remains grounded following two deadly crashes and still must clear some important regulatory hoops before it will fly again.

A Boeing spokesman said, “We appreciate her service on the board and wish her well.”

