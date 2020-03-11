NJ woman who forced Sri Lankan woman to work as nanny, housekeeper for no pay gets nearly 6 years in prison
A federal judge in Camden, N.J., on Tuesday sentenced a North Jersey woman to five years and 10 months in federal prison for forcing a Sri Lankan woman to work as a nanny and housekeeper in her homes for almost a decade without pay.Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity, aka Alia Al Qaternah, 44, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Jordan, had brought the victim, a Sri Lankan national, to the United States on a temporary visa in 2009 to perform domestic work. Hunaity caused the victim to overstay her visa and remain in the United States illegally for more than nine years, federal prosecutors have said.Hunaity…
‘Trump will save himself and his cronies’: Critics slam fracking bailout plan in wake of market’s coronavirus meltdown
Critics are denouncing as 'corporate socialism' the Trump administration's reported consideration to offer oil and gas companies in the U.S. fracking industry a massive bailout amid a drop in prices that comes amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
"Corporate socialists seek welfare from Trump administration," tweeted journalist David Cay Johnson, in response to reporting by the Washington Post on Tuesday.
According to the Post, the administration is looking to bail out the fracking sector due to its instability in the wake of the ongoing financial downturn:
Sean Hannity slams critics of coronavirus response: No president except Trump has ever acted faster
Fox News host Sean Hannity attacked the media Monday night for criticizing the president's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, falsely claiming that "no president ever except Donald Trump ever acted faster, ever acted sooner or has done more to stop the spread of an infectious disease."
Those comments erased former President Barack Obama's response to the Ebola virus during the 2014-2016 epidemic, in which only saw 11 people were treated for the disease in the U.S.
California hotels are being used for coronavirus quarantines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Coronavirus patients who are not sick enough to need hospital care but could be contagious are being quarantined in hotels in San Mateo and Monterey counties, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.The hotels are “100% secure, 100% segregated from the general public,” Newsom said during a news conference at the Capitol.Those quarantined in the hotels are among the 26 people who tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland. Once they were evacuated from the ship, they were all taken to hospitals, where some were determined ... (more…)