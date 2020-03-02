‘Nobody believes you’: Trump ripped for ‘spreading false hope’ about coronavirus ‘cure’

President Donald Trump sounded a chipper note Monday morning on his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president will meet with drugmakers at the White House to discuss a potential vaccine, which experts have said is far off from being broadly available to the public.

“I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure,” Trump tweeted. “Progress being made!”

Other social media users piled on, saying his message was overly and unrealistically optimistic.

Now you’re just spreading false hope about a vaccine that scientific experts say is likely a year or more away. You couldn’t be screwing this up any more if you tried. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 2, 2020

And that's why it'll be a pandemic….

Universal healthcare don't sound so bad now, does it? — Martyn Taylor (@MartynIsTheBest) March 2, 2020

Nobody believes you. Try something else to prop up the stock market — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) March 2, 2020

The #Coronavirus is your first real challenge that's not self-made and you're failing miserably. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 2, 2020

Trump just 6 days ago: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA." https://t.co/aPE7o5SCzd — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 2, 2020

Last week, you told us cases would be “going very substantially down, not up.”

You said the number of people infected would be “down to close to zero” in “a couple of days.” — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 2, 2020

Translation; we're gonna have a photo op. — Johnny Beasley (@johnnybeasley11) March 2, 2020

He’s waiting for the delivery of “elements of medical “. 🤔 — Suzet (@SuzeSoFlo) March 2, 2020

Still a year away? Or are we going to pretend it is up and ready, like your wall? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 2, 2020

Two days ago, it was a "Democrat hoax". Now that Trump realizes it might have significant impact on his social clubs and hotels he's concerned. — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) March 2, 2020

Wednesday: Trump on coronavirus BRAGGED only 15 people infected in US "and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero" As of Monday AM: "The U.S. government has confirmed 87 cases." Plus two deaths. Yet Trump is on Twitter this AM mocking media and Dems — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 2, 2020