Nunes associate lands key intelligence post on Trump’s National Security Council after being implicated in Ukraine scandal: report

According to a report from POLITICO, former counsel to the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes and White House lawyer, Michael Ellis, has been named by President Trump to be senior director for intelligence on the National Security Council, with his first day on the job being this past Monday.

Ellis has been a member of Trump’s inner circle since 2017. He also reportedly helped former House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) launch his investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller’s probe of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties with Russia.

As POLITICO points out, Ellis was also a implicated in the Ukraine scandal after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said he was part of a decision to move the record of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into the “NSC’s top-secret codeword system.” He also refused to appear before the House Intelligence Committee after he was called to testify in its impeachment inquiry of Trump.