Nurse drops hammer on Trump administration for treating healthcare workers as if they are ‘expendable’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Jean Ross who heads National Nurses United lashed out at Donald Trump’s administration for bumbling about getting healthcare workers the protective gear and ventilators they need to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Ross described what her colleagues are facing every day now that hospitals are filling up and facing critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

With host Witt stating, “The Defense Production Act, we know the president invoked it,” she asked the nurse “What is it like being on the front lines of this pandemic?”

“Well, it is actually quite scary,” Ross replied while speaking from her home. “We’re being told by everyone from the White House to our employers to the CDC how valuable we are and how necessary, but actions speak and we are being treated as if we’re expendable.”

Pressed for details, she continued, “Well we asked repeatedly, we are begging, we’re demanding the right and proper protective equipment, the PPE, we just did another national survey of out r nurses as of March 20th — 55 percent still don’t have access to N95 respirators on their unit and 27 percent have access to the powered air-purifying respirators. We are told that places are conserving because there is not enough and we know that will likely come to a head but right now we’re not at that point — so where is the equipment?”

Watch below:


Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

Sen. Tammy Duckworth brings brutal visuals to attack Steve Mnuchin’s proposed $500 billion ‘slush fund’

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) went off on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a CNN discussion Sunday after his comments about the economy. She even held up a photo of the visit Mnuchin took to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. He was seen with his wife holding up sheets of money being printed with his signature on it.

She began by blasting the GOP's new CEO bailout bill for the major corporations that complain they're losing money but are still sitting on buckets of funds and stocks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virus relief bill would let Steve Mnuchin hand out $500 billion ‘slush fund’ to secret recipients: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

The White House on Sunday reportedly refused to back down from its demand that a coronavirus relief package include $500 billion, which would be provided to corporations at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

PBS News Hour correspondent Meredith Lee reported on Sunday that the White House was standing firm on the proposal after some Democrats called it a "slush fund."

A Democratic source told Igor Bobic that the bill would permit the Treasury secretary to withhold the names of corporate recipients for up to six months.

"Millions may now lose their jobs," Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. "And Trump wants our response to be a half-trillion dollar slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives – while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet rages at government that has a test for ‘asymptomatic’ Rand Paul while hospitals are waiting

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

The announcement on Sunday afternoon that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for the coronavirus while not showing any symptoms set off commenters on Twitter furious that a test was made available to the lawmaker while the nation's hospitals and doctors are literally begging for the in-demand testing kits from Donald Trump's administration.

Paul's Twitter account announced "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," making him the first senator to be afflicted.

Continue Reading
 
 
