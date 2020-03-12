Quantcast
NY Attorney General threatens legal action if Alex Jones keeps telling viewers his toothpaste can cure coronavirus

Published

38 mins ago

on

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she was threatening legal action against far-right conspiracy theory broadcaster Alex Jones if he continues to claim to viewers that his line of toothpaste, creams, and dietary supplements can prevent or cure coronavirus:

Jones has used his InfoWars platform to promote theories such as that the government is controlling people’s minds with chemicals in tap water, the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre was faked with child actors, and that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are literally demons from hell.

His business model is built on top of selling a line of questionable dietary supplements, that he often markets as protecting people from the conspiracies he propounds.

Jones is already facing legal troubles, having been arrested just days before for driving while intoxicated.

Georgia legislature shuts down as coronavirus continues to spread

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Georgia state legislature announced it would be shutting down until further notice, as a safety precaution against coronavirus:

Announcement: General Assembly to Suspend Legislative Session #gapol pic.twitter.com/wKvDtfkgB3

— Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) March 12, 2020

This decision came almost immediately after Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference that he did not have immediate plans to shut down the state capitol.

Trump launches attacks ‘all over Iraq’ as the war escalates again during its 17th year

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The United States military is launching airstrikes "all over Iraq" in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American troops.

"U.S.-led coalition airstrikes underway in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces one day after two Americans and a British medic killed: U.S. official," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported Thursday.

The military-focused publication Task & Purpose advanced the story.

A defense official confirmed the news to Task & Purpose, adding the strikes were happening 'all over Iraq,'" the publication reported.

