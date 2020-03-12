NY Attorney General threatens legal action if Alex Jones keeps telling viewers his toothpaste can cure coronavirus

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she was threatening legal action against far-right conspiracy theory broadcaster Alex Jones if he continues to claim to viewers that his line of toothpaste, creams, and dietary supplements can prevent or cure coronavirus:

Mr. Jones has been marketing & selling toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams & other products as treatments to prevent & cure the #coronavirus. He even fraudulently claims the US government has said his toothpaste “kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-black range.” — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 12, 2020

Mr. Jones’ public platform has given him a microphone to shout inflammatory rhetoric, but these latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous & pose a serious threat to the public health of our nation. There is NO FDA-approved vaccine or treatment to prevent or cure #coronavirus. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 12, 2020

Jones has used his InfoWars platform to promote theories such as that the government is controlling people’s minds with chemicals in tap water, the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre was faked with child actors, and that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are literally demons from hell.

His business model is built on top of selling a line of questionable dietary supplements, that he often markets as protecting people from the conspiracies he propounds.

Jones is already facing legal troubles, having been arrested just days before for driving while intoxicated.