Internet reacts to Alex Jones’ drunk driving arrest: ‘It’s a crisis actor’
On Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported that conspiracy theorist radio mogul Alex Jones was arrested for driving under the influence after a fight with his wife.
Jones’ arrest took social media by storm, with commenters having a field day mocking the far-right shock jock:
Alex Jones was just arrested for a DWI in Texas, so it's only a matter of time until Trump gives him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 10, 2020
🚨 🚨 🚨 EXLUSIVE 🚨 🚨 🚨
Leaked footage of Alex Jones’ DUI arrest pic.twitter.com/7xXxjDNLur
— PFTCommenter(DC DEFENDERS 1st place in XFL BEast) (@PFTCommenter) March 10, 2020
Just released dash cam footage of #AlexJones being read his rights pic.twitter.com/fe83HAGRDp
— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) March 10, 2020
#AlexJones when arrested pic.twitter.com/eRV8Spbo3X
— PhatBudA (@phatbuda) March 10, 2020
What's the over/under on Alex Jones begging Trump to pardon him for his DUI arrest last night?https://t.co/WVXGp3elZr
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 10, 2020
Sounds like Alex Jones got into Gaetz's liquor cabinet while Matt was away at quarantine camp. #AlexJones #MattGaetz
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) March 10, 2020
Despicable Conspiracy Theorist, Antagonist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas
That’s what happened. No conspiracy theory. Jones has a history of being exceedingly horrible, and should have been locked up long ago, for the good of society at large. https://t.co/pD5tbHUmi0
— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) March 10, 2020
BREAKING: Alex Jones arrested for driving drunk and racist.#AlexJones
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 10, 2020
Alex Jones. Always on brand. https://t.co/h0dGRPmFjm
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 10, 2020
It’s a crisis actor; there’s no real #AlexJones
— [Redacted]🆘🕚🔱 (@CkPetrillo) March 10, 2020
Alex Jones was arrested this morning for driving whilst intoxicated.
He’s on his way to becoming the new Press Secretary.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 10, 2020