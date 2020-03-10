Internet reacts to Alex Jones’ drunk driving arrest: ‘It’s a crisis actor’

On Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported that conspiracy theorist radio mogul Alex Jones was arrested for driving under the influence after a fight with his wife.

Jones’ arrest took social media by storm, with commenters having a field day mocking the far-right shock jock:

Alex Jones was just arrested for a DWI in Texas, so it's only a matter of time until Trump gives him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 🚨 🚨 EXLUSIVE 🚨 🚨 🚨

Leaked footage of Alex Jones’ DUI arrest pic.twitter.com/7xXxjDNLur — PFTCommenter(DC DEFENDERS 1st place in XFL BEast) (@PFTCommenter) March 10, 2020

Just released dash cam footage of #AlexJones being read his rights pic.twitter.com/fe83HAGRDp — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the over/under on Alex Jones begging Trump to pardon him for his DUI arrest last night?https://t.co/WVXGp3elZr — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds like Alex Jones got into Gaetz's liquor cabinet while Matt was away at quarantine camp. #AlexJones #MattGaetz — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Despicable Conspiracy Theorist, Antagonist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas That’s what happened. No conspiracy theory. Jones has a history of being exceedingly horrible, and should have been locked up long ago, for the good of society at large. https://t.co/pD5tbHUmi0 — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Alex Jones arrested for driving drunk and racist.#AlexJones — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 10, 2020

Alex Jones. Always on brand. https://t.co/h0dGRPmFjm — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Jones was arrested this morning for driving whilst intoxicated. He’s on his way to becoming the new Press Secretary. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 10, 2020