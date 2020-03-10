Quantcast
Internet reacts to Alex Jones’ drunk driving arrest: ‘It’s a crisis actor’

Published

50 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported that conspiracy theorist radio mogul Alex Jones was arrested for driving under the influence after a fight with his wife.

Jones’ arrest took social media by storm, with commenters having a field day mocking the far-right shock jock:

