NYC Mayor de Blasio reveals White House refusing to return calls pleading for pandemic help

Making an extended appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that he is no longer able to get any responses from White House officials who are ignoring his pleas for help with his city’s coronavirus pandemic crisis.

During his explanation of what New York City is going through he lamented, “The federal government doesn’t even exist at this moment.”

Addressing multiple questions from the MSNBC panel, de Blasio noted that New York City is leading the country into coronavirus infections and yet it appears little to no help is coming from Donald Trump’s administration.

“We’re on our own so let’s act self-reliant as Americans and every city, every city, produce what you can and share it with those in greatest need because until we have some evidence that our federal government is awake and conscious of the crisis, we really are on our own at this point,” he explained.

‘Mr. Mayor, I take your point about the president’s leadership and a lot of people in this country would agree with you,” co-host Willie Geist interjected. “I want to be specific because it’s breathtaking to hear you say you, the largest mayor in this country, are reaching out to the federal government and they’re saying they cannot help you or calling you back. Who specifically do you ask? How does this work exactly? How are they not saying ‘Yes, we’re ramping up production, we understand the needs of you, the largest city in this country, will get this stuff to you right away?’ Are you just hearing nothing?”

“No, no. Willie,” the mayor replied. “I reached out to Vice President Pence several days ago. He sent me to [Health and Human Services] Secretary Alex Azar — we had a great conversation. Then all of my subsequent requests we heard nothing. We put it all in writing.”

“They’re not calling you back?” Geist pressed.

“They’re not calling back. they’re not responding. Most important, Willie, you know it too, there are no supplies moving. There’s no military mobilization. We would know, I assure you, if we were receiving supplies. We have not gotten the calls,” he replied.

