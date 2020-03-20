Quantcast
Connect with us

NYC Mayor de Blasio reveals White House refusing to return calls pleading for pandemic help

Published

1 hour ago

on

Making an extended appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that he is no longer able to get any responses from White House officials who are ignoring his pleas for help with his city’s coronavirus pandemic crisis.

During his explanation of what New York City is going through he lamented, “The federal government doesn’t even exist at this moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing multiple questions from the MSNBC panel, de Blasio noted that New York City is leading the country into coronavirus infections and yet it appears little to no help is coming from Donald Trump’s administration.

“We’re on our own so let’s act self-reliant as Americans and every city, every city, produce what you can and share it with those in greatest need because until we have some evidence that our federal government is awake and conscious of the crisis, we really are on our own at this point,” he explained.

‘Mr. Mayor, I take your point about the president’s leadership and a lot of people in this country would agree with you,” co-host Willie Geist interjected. “I want to be specific because it’s breathtaking to hear you say you, the largest mayor in this country, are reaching out to the federal government and they’re saying they cannot help you or calling you back. Who specifically do you ask? How does this work exactly? How are they not saying ‘Yes, we’re ramping up production, we understand the needs of you, the largest city in this country, will get this stuff to you right away?’ Are you just hearing nothing?”

“No, no. Willie,” the mayor replied. “I reached out to Vice President Pence several days ago. He sent me to [Health and Human Services] Secretary Alex Azar — we had a great conversation. Then all of my subsequent requests we heard nothing. We put it all in writing.”

“They’re not calling you back?” Geist pressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re not calling back. they’re not responding. Most important, Willie, you know it too, there are no supplies moving. There’s no military mobilization. We would know, I assure you, if we were receiving supplies. We have not gotten the calls,” he replied.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump repeated same ‘bizarre’ mistakes that were made during the Spanish flu: historian

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

In an interview with Vox this Friday, historian John M. Barry spoke about the 1918 influenza epidemic and how authorities' lies to public about the outbreak made the crisis worse. On Tuesday, Barry penned a column in the New York Times where pointed out that misinformation about the early 20th century outbreak caused trust in authority to disintegrate, "and at its core, society is based on trust."

Barry was asked by Vox's Sean Illing if he thinks we're repeating the same mistakes the government made in 1918, specifically regarding President Trump's initial response to the growing coronavirus crisis, where he attempted to downplay its seriousness.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tax filing deadline moved from April 15th to July 15th: Steve Mnuchin

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday announced that Americans will have an additional three months to file their federal taxes.

"At [President Donald Trump's] direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin revealed on Twitter. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

An April 15th deadline would have come during a time when coronavirus cases are being projected to surge, and would have potentially put more people at risk if they are forced to stand in line at the Post Office to file their taxes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bumbling Trump only cares about appearances as America is rattled by a lack of coronavirus leadership

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

An odd cocktail of hearing the clash of Donald Trump’s overly simplistic “immediate” cures and treatments with the reality of rising death counts, and the effects of lockdown against infection have me thinking about Time.

Amidst all the uncertainty that has befallen us, we’ve lost sense of how long anything takes to get done, to say nothing of increased complexity in declaring victory over almost any outstanding task.

Trump insists that a promising use of an older malaria drug against coronavirus might provide an “immediate” cure or treatment to reduce some effects of the disease – just as scientists are starting to start formal examination and clinical tests. That process could take months. But, for political reasons or to look like a good leader, Trump has a need to present this one drug, among many, many possibilities, and slashing through the usual drug review as an immediate answer to a long-term problem.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image