NYPD discovers 837 bars remain open in NYC during Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus shutdown order: report

The New York Police Department conducted a survey of businesses on Friday to gauge compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses.

NYPD officers visited 5,292 bars, finding 837 of the watering holes remaining open, with 4,455 complying with the order.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses closed on Sunday.

The survey was reported by CNN senior editor Pervaiz Shallwani.