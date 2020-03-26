NYPD discovers 837 bars remain open in NYC during Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus shutdown order: report
The New York Police Department conducted a survey of businesses on Friday to gauge compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses.
NYPD officers visited 5,292 bars, finding 837 of the watering holes remaining open, with 4,455 complying with the order.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses closed on Sunday.
The survey was reported by CNN senior editor Pervaiz Shallwani.
NEW: Daily glimpse of the restaurant and bar scene in NYC:
“NYPD officers visited 5292 bars and restaurants of which 4455 were closed for business” — a staggering 84% not open for service. pic.twitter.com/N5b9wGM8NL
— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) March 27, 2020
