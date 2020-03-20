‘OK let’s call it Rubio Herpes’: Marco Rubio pummeled after he whines about criticism of ‘China virus’ label

President Donald Trump and other Republicans insist on referring to the coronavirus as the “China virus,” which critics have said encourages fear and prejudice against Chinese Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday dismissed complaints about the label and suggested that America right now has more important things to worry about than whether the president’s words encourage racism against our fellow citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Virtually every American was either laid off or has family members & friends who have,” he wrote on Twitter. “I know AN ENTIRE IMMEDIATE FAMILY (husband, wife, two adult children & their 2 spouses) all laid off in last 72 hours. But some people want to argue over what name we should use for the virus.”

Rubio’s tweet did not go over well, however, and even sparked one person to tell him that he should be happy to call the virus “Rubio Herpes” if he thinks labels are no big deal.

Check out some of the responses below.

Ok, then. Let’s call it Rubio Herpes. You good with that? Or would you waste time arguing now? https://t.co/mvOGwW6cKH — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) March 20, 2020

Your president is putting Asians in harm by being racist — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your orange idol is the one using a Sharpie on his notes insisting on a name — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure. It’s not your family getting PHYSICALLY ATTACKED for being Asian. And you’re just a senator. Why should you care? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How miserable it must be to go from being the darling of the tea party— the hope for the GOP — the future first Cuban american President to being a 2nd tier flunky for Trump. you’re not even in the top shelf of trump flunkies. You’re the guy on the outside trying to get in — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 20, 2020

This is an important point and you should go make it, very solemnly and reasonably, to all the Asian people stabbed and beaten and made to fear for their lives all over the country because your buddies and allies decided a good way to deal with this pigfuck was racism. — Grimm (@grimmreality) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Correction, Marco. Some people want to create distractions so that they will not be held accountable for getting us into this mess. Other people, namely you, want to help them because you were ALSO responsible having enabled this shit show for three years. Bible verse that. — Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) March 20, 2020

Asian people are getting bloody beaten because of "name for the virus" you jerk. Kids are getting bullied at school because the President points the blame. But quote a Bible verse if it soothe your conscience. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you talking about the GOP virus? — Bonnie🐋BlueBell🌎🆘 (@BonnieBlueBell1) March 20, 2020

You're absolutely right. It's called COVID-19. And the President YOU empowered, the one you bootlick daily made it ten times worse by rejecting testing because he didn't want "the numbers" to make him "look bad." People will die because of this utterly selfish, asinine decision. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If it's such a trivial thing. Why keep doing it? Any insight "Little" Marco Rubio? ( I could have used Mister there, but what's in a name, right?) — Jason (@sparky347v) March 20, 2020

I was just laid off from a columnist position I have held for 26 years.

I'm a contract worker, so no unemployment for that gig which is a third of my income. Yet somehow I know that using inflammatory racist terminology has ZERO to do with the crashing economy. I wish you knew. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #FlattenTheCurve #StayInNow (@VABVOX) March 20, 2020