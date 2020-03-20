Quantcast
‘OK let’s call it Rubio Herpes’: Marco Rubio pummeled after he whines about criticism of ‘China virus’ label

1 min ago

President Donald Trump and other Republicans insist on referring to the coronavirus as the “China virus,” which critics have said encourages fear and prejudice against Chinese Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday dismissed complaints about the label and suggested that America right now has more important things to worry about than whether the president’s words encourage racism against our fellow citizens.

“Virtually every American was either laid off or has family members & friends who have,” he wrote on Twitter. “I know AN ENTIRE IMMEDIATE FAMILY (husband, wife, two adult children & their 2 spouses) all laid off in last 72 hours. But some people want to argue over what name we should use for the virus.”

Rubio’s tweet did not go over well, however, and even sparked one person to tell him that he should be happy to call the virus “Rubio Herpes” if he thinks labels are no big deal.

1 min ago

March 20, 2020

