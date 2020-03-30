Quantcast
Outrage as Trump sets bar for ‘good job’ on coronavirus: ‘Ready to hang a Mission Accomplished sign over 100,000 caskets’

18 mins ago

In a Sunday evening coronavirus press briefing President Donald Trump not only extended the federal government’s social distancing policies to April 30, he extended beyond credulity what most would consider a good job.

Many are outraged after the President declared that he could have done nothing to battle the coronavirus pandemic and, according to scientific models, 2.2 million Americans would have died. Trump on Sunday then declared if less than 200,000 people in the U.S. die from coronavirus he should be praised.

“And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 [coronavirus deaths] – we altogether have done a very good job.”

The outrage has been palpable.

Governors emerge as the nation’s true leaders as Trump faceplants during coronavirus crisis

2 mins ago

March 30, 2020

This was the week that the United States and our region became the global epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country, the national death toll rose to near 1,200, with over 40 percent of those deaths in New York City and New Jersey.

This article was originally published by InsiderNJ.

For weeks, as conditions continued to deteriorate here, our national government under the leadership of Donald Trump has been in various stages of denial and obfuscation.

‘How can we pray for you?’ Fox hosts lavish praise on Trump as he exits interview to call Putin

9 mins ago

March 30, 2020

Fox News hosts offered their prayers to President Donald Trump as he cut off his coronavirus update to call Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The president called in Monday morning to "Fox & Friends," which he regularly watches, and boasted about his administration's coronavirus response and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he slurred as a "sick puppy" for criticizing his handling of the crisis.

"We have the greatest economy in history and all of a sudden, one day, they said everybody has to stop, nobody can go to work, we have to stop and we think of this, we're paying people not to go to work," Trump said. "It was always the opposite. We paid people to work, now we're paying people not to go to work -- and with that, I have to go to work, too."

