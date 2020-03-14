Outrage erupts over White House not releasing Trump’s coronavirus test results: ‘What is he hiding?’

President Donald Trump told the nation that he was tested for coronavirus Friday evening, but claimed that he would not receive test results for “a day, or two days.”

Virologist and epidemiologist Joseph Fair told MSNBC anchor Alex Witt that the results should already be known.

“Yeah, I mean, typically a test like this, what we call a RTP-CR [reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] takes around two hours completely,” Fair explained. “And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay.”

The internet also doubted Trump’s claim that the results were not known, and wondered if there would ever be an honest answer from the White House.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

WATCH: President Trump tells @KellyO that he has now been tested for coronavirus, and he is awaiting the results of the test; he also asks public to work to get out of habit of shaking hands to help avoid spreading coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ZS2mzZpP0f — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2020

Get this: Last night Trump was tested for coronavirus. The test he took provides results within 2 hours. So he knew the results by midnight of last night. This morning Trump said the results will be out in 1-2 days. Another lie. What is he hiding? — Nicholas Ponticello (@NickPonticello) March 14, 2020

Trump clearly has a problem with telling the truth, so I’m gonna need to see the test results before I take him at his word. We really don’t know what the health impact here is, because his administration was not prepared, and tests have been hard to come by. #coronavirusupdates — Aaron Black (@BlackCatUnloads) March 14, 2020

Trump took the test. The results will be held with his taxes and Deutsche Bank records #coronavirus — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) March 14, 2020

I trust the results of the @realDonaldTrump Covid-19 test about as much as I trust the scale used to weigh him in at his annual physical. #Resist #COVID19 — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) March 14, 2020

Trump is at the podium now. He looks & sounds horrible- twitching & jerking. The microphone placement looks new- it’s 2 feet from his face. Google images show no set up like this. He says he took the COVID-19 test, results are coming. Something is sticking out behind his L ear pic.twitter.com/0o8725Nnov — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 14, 2020

I don't believe he took the test.

I don't believe he took his temp before entering.

I won't believe whatever results of the test he claims.

I don't believe ANYTHING this self-serving pathologically-lying sociopath says.

Ever.#Trump #CoronaVirus — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 14, 2020

TRUMP: "I also took the test last night." He's awaiting results. Last night, the WH put out a letter from his doctor stating he didn't need to do so. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 14, 2020

Turnaround time for #COVID19 test results in many other countries is as low as 4 hours. More than 12 hours later and Trump still doesn't haven't the results? Yes we need more tests but we also need tests with results in hours not days. We are way behind. https://t.co/0nrgzG7Adq — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 14, 2020

So he deserves a medal? In typical Trump fashion, he’ll hide the true results and either lie or say it’s none of our business. https://t.co/diRzZpj70h — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 14, 2020

I figured it out: Trump did take the coronavirus test, but he can’t release the results till the audit is over. — Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) March 14, 2020

It usually takes 4 hours….

😮 — Anne-Marie Picard (@AMPicard1) March 14, 2020

I’m pretty sure those NBA players didn’t wait days for test results — Elaine Nanney (@ElaineNanney) March 14, 2020

The results will come back along with the second half of his imaginary physical. — Jeremy Wilcox (@jwilcox79) March 14, 2020

Undergoing an audit? — Mark J Hepfinger (@mjhepfinger) March 14, 2020