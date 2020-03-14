Quantcast
Outrage erupts over White House not releasing Trump’s coronavirus test results: ‘What is he hiding?’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump told the nation that he was tested for coronavirus Friday evening, but claimed that he would not receive test results for “a day, or two days.”

Virologist and epidemiologist Joseph Fair told MSNBC anchor Alex Witt that the results should already be known.

“Yeah, I mean, typically a test like this, what we call a RTP-CR [reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] takes around two hours completely,” Fair explained. “And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
