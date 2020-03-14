Virologist pours cold water on Trump claim his coronavirus test results won’t be available for another day

During a panel discussion following the coronavirus press conference conducted by Vice President Mike Pence — that Donald Trump crashed — a virologist cast a skeptical eye at the president’s claim that the coronavirus test he claimed he took would take over a day to show results.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Joseph Fair, identified as a virologist and epidemiologist, was asked about the president’s comment that he took the test on Friday night but that his results were not expected for another day or so.

“Joseph we were speaking about that you were talking about that it happened last night and has yet to hear the results, he said, ” host Witt asked.

“Yeah, I mean, typically a test like this, what we call a RTP-CR [reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] takes around two hours completely,” Fair explained. “And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay.”

“I’m surprised that there are no results yet,” he added.

