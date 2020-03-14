Quantcast
Connect with us

Virologist pours cold water on Trump claim his coronavirus test results won’t be available for another day

Published

1 min ago

on

During a panel discussion following the coronavirus press conference conducted by Vice President Mike Pence — that Donald Trump crashed — a virologist cast a skeptical eye at the president’s claim that the coronavirus test he claimed he took would take over a day to show results.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Joseph Fair, identified as a virologist and epidemiologist, was asked about the president’s comment that he took the test on Friday night but that his results were not expected for another day or so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joseph we were speaking about that you were talking about that it happened last night and has yet to hear the results, he said, ” host Witt asked.

“Yeah, I mean, typically a test like this, what we call a RTP-CR [reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] takes around two hours completely,” Fair explained. “And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay.”

“I’m surprised that there are no results yet,” he added.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump silences reporter asking him if he’s sending ‘mixed messages’ with his coronavirus comments

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

During a surprise appearance at a press conference that was supposed to be helmed by Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump cut off MSNBC's Kelly O'Donnell as she tried to press him over sending " mixed messages" to the public every time he publically addresses the nation.

After O'Donnell asked him about his Friday Rose Garden comments and shaking the hands of the CEOs in attendance -- directly contradicting the CDC's advice to avoid contact that could spread the virus -- the president explained that he did it out of habit, while also defending manhandling the microphone for other speakers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s understanding of the coronavirus is being manipulated by the people he follows on Twitter: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico published a deep dive into the kinds of messages President Donald Trump is receiving about the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter.

"The president follows only 47 accounts on Twitter, a collection of family members, conservative pundits, administration officials and Trump-brand properties," wrote Jordan Muller. "Even as health experts and mainstream reporters have grown increasingly anxious about the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — and have taken to using their own Twitter accounts to share hand-washing videos and urgent warnings from doctors overseas — when Trump opens his own Twitter feed, he scrolls through something very different."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Revolting sycophancy’: Retired general rains hell on Mike Pence for ‘devotion’ to Trump as pandemic spreads

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence got a severe scolding from retired four-star General Barry McCaffrey on Saturday morning for his fawning praise of Donald Trump during a Rose Garden press conference to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the former cabinet official who served under President Bill Clinton lashed out the whole Trump administration for undermining U.S. national security with the handling of the health crisis while targetting Pence by name.

On Twitter, he wrote, "The Public Health Care system at Federal and State level has atrophied in the past thirty years. It is a crucial leg of US national security. It will take 5 years to reimagine and resource an appropriate capability. Corona virus is just the latest disaster."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image