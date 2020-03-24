‘Packed churches all over our country’: Trump brags about why he thinks Easter is the day Americans can return to work
President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.
“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”
“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”
Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.
Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.” pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
Trump doesn’t really want to restart the economy — he’s preparing the ground to blame Democrats and the media for the coming recession
Under pressure from business leaders and conservative pundits, Donald Trump is reportedly considering asking those who are at elevated risk of death from COVID-19 to isolate themselves and “opening” the economy back up for everyone else. But that’s not an option. Trump doesn’t have the power to flip the switch on the economy in the midst of a pandemic.
And on some level, he knows it. Trump doesn’t really want cases of COVID-19 to spike after schools and businesses re-open prematurely. Rather, this is transparent strategy to shift responsibility for the inevitable consequences of his miserable response to this crisis onto his political opponents.
Good news — scientists discovered a property of coronavirus that will make a long-term vaccine possible
A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still several months away, at least. But questions have lingered about whether such a vaccine, when it is developed, would offer long-term protection, like the MMR shot, or whether it would need to be administered regularly to guard against new strains, like the seasonal flu shot.
According to the Washington Post, scientists have discovered a property of the virus that suggests it will be the former.
Counter-intel expert says Trump needs Fox News to ‘perpetuate the fraud’ that people must die to save his economy
President Donald Trump's misinformation campaign around the coronavirus needs a critical ally to accomplish it: Fox News.
In a panel discussion, former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frank Figliuzzi explained that the pro-Trump propaganda used to come out of Russia, but now it's deadly propaganda coming from inside the house.
"You know, it is interesting that we have become so attuned, as you said, to external disinformation, disinformation from outside sources like Russia and now more than ever before we have to be attuned to disinformation from within," said Figliuzzi during the discussion with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. "That means outlets like Fox News. Carl Marx once famously wrote that 'religion was the opiate of the masses.' Marx was wrong because he never met Fox News."