Pakistan’s ‘biggest feminist’ under fire after sexist tirade
He calls himself “Pakistan’s biggest feminist”, but soap-opera writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar sparked a national row this week after he hurled abuse at a women’s rights activist on live television.
The invective-laden diatribe came just days before thousands of people are expected to march in cities across Pakistan to mark International Women’s Day, adding fuel to growing calls for greater freedoms in the ultra-conservative nation where pushback against such demands can sometimes be vicious.
Qamar’s tirade targeting activist Marvi Sirmed quickly went viral, highlighting Pakistan’s acrimonious conversation around women’s rights and cultural values.
While appearing on a television panel to discuss the upcoming Aurat (women’s) march, Qamar took aim at its slogan, “My body, my choice”.
He told Sirmed that “no one would even spit on your body” — adding she was a “cheap woman” who should “shut up”.
Reaction was swift, with local media giant Geo Entertainment — which recently signed Qamar to write soap operas — suspending his contract, while politicians and celebrities condemned him on social media.
Drama critic Sadaf Haider told AFP that Qamar held “deeply misogynistic” views that he wove into his soaps, arguing that such narratives are “not helping the cause of women’s rights” in Pakistan.
Qamar declined repeated requests for comment, though he has appeared on other talk shows and refused to apologise, blaming Sirmed for interrupting him on air.
Pakistani soaps have been criticised for their depiction of female protagonists — often damsels in distress silently accepting abuse from their in-laws and husbands, and that is shown as a strength.
Female villains are usually the opposite: they do not want to settle down, do not want to conform and end up creating problems by seducing the virtuous heroine’s husband.
While Qamar has come under fire for the negative portrayal of women in his soap operas, his latest work, “Meray Paas Tum Ho” (“I have you”) broke viewership records in Pakistan.
– Whose body? –
The “my body, my choice” slogan during last year’s event generated criticism in a Muslim country largely unaffected by the global #MeToo movement.
Organisers and participants were accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.
Some of the more provocative posters and slogans from the march discussing divorce, sexual harassment and menstruation drew a quick backlash and a slew of threats against the organisers.
Last month, anti-march campaigners filed a petition in Lahore to block this year’s event, which is set for Sunday.
Lawyer Azhar Siddique alleged it is being funded by “various anti-state parties” with the aim of sowing “anarchy” in society.
The judge ruled that a ban would be unconstitutional, but warned marchers to refrain from spreading “hate speech and immorality”.
A separate petition in Islamabad calling for a ban on the march was also dismissed Friday.
Nighat Dad, part of the Aurat march organising committee, was unfazed by the backlash to previous events.
“In reality, men like Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar are threatened, which is why they are coming up with all kinds of ridiculous arguments against the women’s movement,” she told AFP.
Women have long fought for basic rights in Pakistan, where activists often face harassment and threats for the work they do.
Sirmed, the activist, is known to have received multiple death threats.
In 2012, she escaped unharmed when unknown assailants fired upon her car. Her home was ransacked in 2018 and her laptops, passport and other travel documents were taken.
Amnesty International expressed support for the Aurat march, saying in a statement that the “horrific threats of violence, intimidation and harassment of the marchers must stop”.
Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code of “honour”, systemising the oppression of women in matters such as the right to choose who to marry, reproductive rights and even the right to an education.
According to estimates by the Honour Based Violence Awareness Network, at least 1,000 women fall victim to honour killings in Pakistan each year.
Pakistan ranked a dismal 136 on the UN Development Programme’s Gender Inequality Index in 2018, doing worse than most of its South Asian neighbours.
Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
"We're stuck in a world where we're googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in," said anchor Ali Velshi.
"I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians," said Shulkin. "So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don't think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear."
MSNBC’S Stephanie Ruhle rains hell on Trump for caring more about the Dow than coronavirus victims
Appearing with her former co-host Ali Velshi on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Stephanie Ruhle passionately criticized Donald Trump for being more concerned with how the stock market is doing in relationship to the growing coronavirus epidemic than he is with Americans growing sick from it.
"We've talked for the last three years about how many millions of Americans don't have $400 in case of an emergency and this is that emergency," Ruhle began. "The president has been talking about the Dow more than the Dow 30 CEO's have. Just yesterday, Elon Musk was tweeting panic is dumb. I don't disagree but where you stave that off is at the top."
Senate Democrats believe their path to dethroning Mitch McConnell is better than ever: report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.