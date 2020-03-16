‘Pharma bro’ Trump ripped for trying to ‘bribe’ German firm for coronavirus vaccine

President Donald Trump reportedly offered a “large sum of money” to a German pharmaceutical firm for exclusive rights to a coronavirus vaccine — and social media users were outraged.

The German newspaper Welt am Sonntag cited an anonymous German government official who said the Trump administration offered CureVac $1 billion to grant exclusive rights to the U.S. for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The revelation shocked Twitter users and others.

This is depraved. The German government confirms that Trump apparently tried to bribe German scientists into giving him exclusive rights to the Covid-19 vaccine they were working on developing. He wanted it “for the US only.” How many new lows will he set for the United States? https://t.co/Qm7vFoArQT — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 15, 2020

Trump is trying to lure a German firm developing a coronavirus vaccine so it can make it exclusively for the U.S. He wants a monopoly on the vaccine, for which I’m sure he’d gouge other countries. So, the Hand Sanitizer Hoarder guy, but he’s the president. https://t.co/7HcElysrik — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 15, 2020

OUTRAGEOUS: Trump secretly tries to buy #COVID19 vaccine research so US (read: Trump family) has exclusive rights to sell it. Let’s go @HouseDemocrats, stat investigating #TrumpProfiteering https://t.co/JO9AWQuCar — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 16, 2020

Now imagine if – Trump got his wish & the vaccine was his to control. How many black/brown/poor people would be denied the vaccine?#TrumpVirus #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus https://t.co/cdwUl62HVs — Victoria Landis (@victorialandis1) March 16, 2020

And a bully. Germany confirmed that Trump wanted to acquire the company working on the vaccine and move the operation to the US. He wanted it to be an America only vaccine. https://t.co/zW4kga3Vta — PSBlaw (@BregmanPs) March 16, 2020

Trump tries to get the US to the front of the line for German research vaccine. Disgusting!

Wait your turn Asshole. Do your own research.

U.S. Offered ‘Large Sum’ to German Company for Access to Coronavirus Vaccine Research, German Officials Say https://t.co/yTsEWVdd32 — Angela (@msamorales) March 16, 2020

This developing story suggests Trump may have rejected the WHO test because the WH was seeking to do with the tests what it's apparently trying to do with a vaccine: have it made in the US solely for Americans. Ugh, what a mess.https://t.co/pY25Uf2ZZl — Irishscribe (@satancstarfish) March 16, 2020

Unbelievably selfish. Coronavirus: Donald Trump offers German lab cash to 'make vaccine exclusive to the US' #SmartNews https://t.co/leiAlYF4Vw — discardedbythecompany (@discardedbythe1) March 16, 2020

Peak Trump. Trying to cut a big money deal for a covid 19 vaccine, but only for America. Would’ve been a huge popularity boost I’m sure. The CEO he was trying to negotiate with got fired. https://t.co/DCBB7t195v — Matt Tyler (@e2mtt) March 16, 2020

@cspanwj I can't believe Trump is trying to buy the coronavirus vaccine when it is found. I remember a profiteering punk who bought the rights to a vital drug and then jacks the price to predatory levels- went to prison. This is where the White House is at. — BCVenice (@venice_bc) March 16, 2020

