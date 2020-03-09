‘Picard’ and ‘Discovery’ might be setting up Star Trek’s version of the MCU

On Monday, CNN anchors were deeply moved by the plight of Debbie de los Angeles, who described how rapidly and completely her aged mother was taken by coronavirus — and her experience with the health care system in caring for her in her final days and hours.

"You first got word, what, it was last Tuesday, that your mother was ill, and she passed away less than 24 hours after that," said anchor John Berman. "Walk us through what happened."

"I got a call from the nursing home on Tuesday early morning, it was about four I think, and they told me that she had 104 fever and they suspected coronavirus," said de los Angeles. "They were just treating her with, treating the symptoms of fever. She had stopped eating and drinking, so they were having to, you know, take care of, you know what I mean, had to take care of her with the Tylenol that other way."