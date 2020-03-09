‘Picard’ and ‘Discovery’ might be setting up Star Trek’s version of the MCU
In the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard, a huge plot point about the future of artificial intelligence in the Star Trek universe got a little crazy. We still don’t know what Dr. Juratiis up to, but we now have a much bigger clue thanks to a mind-meld that reminded us more than a little bit of DiscoverySeason 2.Are these two series really that separate? Here’s how Picardmay have just laid the foundation to create a Star Trek version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers and speculation ahead.Back in the mid-’90s, the Star Trek wasthe closest thing we had to the modern MCU. No other geek…
CNN
Woman stuns CNN anchors by describing how quickly her elderly mother succumbed to coronavirus
On Monday, CNN anchors were deeply moved by the plight of Debbie de los Angeles, who described how rapidly and completely her aged mother was taken by coronavirus — and her experience with the health care system in caring for her in her final days and hours.
"You first got word, what, it was last Tuesday, that your mother was ill, and she passed away less than 24 hours after that," said anchor John Berman. "Walk us through what happened."
"I got a call from the nursing home on Tuesday early morning, it was about four I think, and they told me that she had 104 fever and they suspected coronavirus," said de los Angeles. "They were just treating her with, treating the symptoms of fever. She had stopped eating and drinking, so they were having to, you know, take care of, you know what I mean, had to take care of her with the Tylenol that other way."
Breaking Banner
200,000 Americans will need intensive care even with a ‘moderate’ coronavirus outbreak: CNN
President Donald Trump is still trying to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, even as his own political allies such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are self-quarantining to prevent the potential spread of the disease.
CNN's Sanjay Gupta on Monday reported that the Trump administration's own estimates show just how big of a deal a coronavirus outbreak in the United States could be.
2020 Election
Biden advisors say top Dems like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates could have big roles in administration
While former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing on winning the Democratic nomination his advisors and confidants are putting together the foundation of what a Biden administration might look like.
"Biden advisers describe a Return to Normal plan — a reversal of President Trump's unorthodox, improvisational style. Biden wants known, trusted people around him — many from the Obama years," Axios reports. "Biden, a throw-back institutionalist, relishes an emphasis on governing, norms and restoring alliances. That includes respect for experts, and for the art and science of governing."