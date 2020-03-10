Prince Harry punked into admitting he thinks Trump has ‘blood on his hands’

Prince Harry was duped by two hoaxers posing as climate action activist Greta Thunberg, The Sun reports.

Harry reportedly said Trump had “blood on his hands” during the talk.

When told Harry was told Trump had refused to be pictured with Thunberg, he reportedly said, “what a surprise.”

“But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him,” he said.

