Quantcast
Connect with us

Promising coronavirus treatment called off years ago — because Big Pharma didn’t see profit potential

Published

1 min ago

on

A medical researcher revealed that a possible treatment for all forms of coronavirus had been developed more than a decade ago, but work on the drug had been called off because pharmaceutical companies didn’t see any profit potential.

Years later, a novel coronavirus outbreak has destroyed the global economy and threatens millions of lives, and Dr. William Haseltine told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that government action was now needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The good news is that there will be an end to this epidemic, whether it’s a natural end and it goes away or whether we develop the drugs that are antiviral drugs that we know we can develop,” said Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and founder of its cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments.

Haseltine said researchers had developed a promising treatment for coronavirus after the SARS outbreak killed nearly 800 people in 2003.

“From my perspective, it’s a tragedy that never needed to happen,” he said. “Many of us were very clear in warning, this will come back. We had it as early as 2004, 2005, a whole set of chemical compound that would be very likely to treat not only the SARS virus but all coronaviruses. We stopped the development of those drugs. My fervent hope is that we will not stop it now.”

“Why did we stop?” he added. “Because there was not an economic model that pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies could use. Well, that is a perfect time for the government to step in and provide the incentives necessary.”

Haseltine himself worked on those drugs that were intended for use against bioterrorist attacks, but he said government officials and pharmaceutical executives had ignored researchers’ warnings and halted their development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We did that, develop drugs against bioterrorist weapons,” he said. “I helped to develop one of those drugs, so I know those mechanisms exist. We just didn’t use them to protect ourselves. What I and many public health officials said will be a next epidemic. Let’s hope we don’t stop the development of these drugs prematurely so we have them for the next, and the next and the next wave of epidemics that are surely coming over the next 20 years.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Psychoanalyst explains the bizarre and dangerous reason Trump lacks ‘the ability to cope with’ reality

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Dr. Justin Frank literally wrote the book on Donald Trump’s mind and behavior. In “Trump on the Couch,” Frank tracks Trump’s life from childhood to adulthood and reveals a man who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament down to the deepest parts of the psyche — to be president of the United States of America.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘is destroying the government’: Former Reagan aide says Republicans are hypocrites on the stimulus

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

In 2009, when Barack Obama proposed a relatively modest economic stimulus — one that Paul Krugman, among others, warned was roughly half the size that was needed — Republican politicians and economists screamed bloody murder. Now, with COVID-19 panic gripping the world, and a Republican in the White House, it's a totally different story. Surprise, surprise. As David Dayen noted Wednesday, the stimulus package the U.S. Senate may have passed by the time you read this is "not a $2 trillion bill, [but] closer to $6 trillion, since bailout money helps capitalize $4.25 trillion in leveraged lending by the Federal Reserve.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika bash Trump for ‘whistling past the graveyard’ as coronavirus claims hundreds of lives per day

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped into President Donald Trump's continued bungling of the coronavirus crisis, and begged him to use his executive powers to help contain the pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" co-hosts called for him to order more ventilators, personal protective equipment and other necessary items as hundreds die every day from COVID-19 -- and medical experts warn the worst is yet to come.

"This is science," Scarborough said. "I don't know, maybe you didn't take science at whatever school your daddy got you into, I don't know, but this is just science. This is just data. Donald, you can't fudge this, you can't negotiate with a pandemic. You can't have a patchwork approach to going to war. Americans are dying. They're going to keep dying, and you're wrecking the economy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image