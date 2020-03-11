Public Health Department and CDC only tested 8 people for coronavirus in 24 hours: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

One of the most significant concerns for Americans has been getting tested for the coronavirus. As people begin to get sick, they’re worried if it is the flu or something more serious.

During a panel discussion, Dr. Sanjay Gupta pulled up the data on the CDC website and discovered that the Center for Disease Control didn’t do any tests in the last 24 hours, but at the Public Health Department, eight were done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight tests total between the CDC and Public Health Department, in this country,” said Dr. Gupta.

He noted that there could be some that were done at commercial labs, but it’s clear that there isn’t enough testing going on.

Watch the comments from Gupta below: