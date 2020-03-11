Quantcast
Public Health Department and CDC only tested 8 people for coronavirus in 24 hours: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the most significant concerns for Americans has been getting tested for the coronavirus. As people begin to get sick, they’re worried if it is the flu or something more serious.

During a panel discussion, Dr. Sanjay Gupta pulled up the data on the CDC website and discovered that the Center for Disease Control didn’t do any tests in the last 24 hours, but at the Public Health Department, eight were done.

“Eight tests total between the CDC and Public Health Department, in this country,” said Dr. Gupta.

He noted that there could be some that were done at commercial labs, but it’s clear that there isn’t enough testing going on.

Watch the comments from Gupta below:


Trump forced to correct himself on Twitter after speech sends confusing messages about European ban

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that he was banning all travel from Europe into the United States in a speech on Wednesday. But it appears that the specifics of the plan weren't outlined and he's being forced to correct the record.

It only applies to foreign nationals who don't have a residency in the United States, according to the fine print. It is not against the European Union countries list, because there are some included that are not in the EU but countries in the EU like the UK have been given a pass, DHS said.

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump captured in hot-mic-moment after his coronavirus address

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump apparently didn't know that cameras were still rolling after he addressed the nation.

Watching a C-SPAN video revealed that Trump nonchalantly lamented, "Okaaaaaaaaay," and ripped off of his microphone.

Typically, the president gives the address and then pauses until he knows they are off. It's unclear why Trump didn't know here.

In this case, a voice can be heard saying, "we're clear," before Trump takes off his microphone. Staffers then come up to his left side asking for the microphone and the screen fades to black.

"Everything is an act for him," noted Leah McElrath, who captured the moment. "Everything is pretend. He has no sense of the gravity of the situation because he lacks the capacity for empathy. As I’ve repeatedly says about malignant narcissists, they can only mimic socially appropriate affect."

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP gov Matt Bevin slammed for mocking coronavirus threat: ‘Adults are talking, one-term’

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, former Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) took to Twitter to mock the idea that coronavirus is a serious problem:

BREAKING NEWS:

Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling...

Everyone is advised to take cover immediately and to bring lots of toilet paper with them when they do so...

— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) March 11, 2020

