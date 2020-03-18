Quantcast
Connect with us

QAnon supporters believe coronavirus is a sign Trump is about to prove all their conspiracy theories true: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Monthly took a deep dive into how supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory are viewing the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the article, while many of them are dismissing it as a hoax, a large number believe the “social distancing” protocols are in fact cover for President Donald Trump to begin the final phase of the operation, which they refer to as “The Storm” — a reference to a cryptic remark Trump made to members of the press during a White House photo-op in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means mass arrests and we know this is going to happen worldwide, so they needed a cover to restrict travel and get people prepared to have an interruption in supplies while a financial reset and the arrests occur. President Trump is trying to tell Americans to be prepared under the guise of a pandemic,” wrote one QAnon supporter on Facebook. “The stock market needs to adjust down in order to do a complete reset and move us to a gold backed currency and get rid of the Fed. The stock market has been falsely inflated for awhile. The CV is the perfect ‘crisis’ to make a lot of it work.”

Left out of this conspiracy theory is any explanation of why Trump initially didn’t take coronavirus seriously, and suggested it would go away on its own.

The QAnon conspiracy theory, named after an anonymous poster on internet message boards who claimed to be relaying classified government information, posits that all of the chaos and incompetence over the last three years of the Trump administration has been a cover for Trump to secretly plot mass arrests of Democrats and liberal celebrities, who are posited to be part of a world-spanning child sex trafficking ring. Some supporters believe that Trump has been working hand in hand with former special counsel Robert Mueller, or even a secretly still-alive John F. Kennedy, Jr.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Racist psycho’ Trump gets torched for taking coronavirus victory lap: ‘You called it a hoax!’

Published

1 min ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threw himself a victory parade for his coronavirus response as anxiety levels rise across the country.

Widespread testing remains unavailable, but the number of cases continue to rise and Americans are shutting themselves inside their homes as businesses close down and the economy shudders.

"I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the 'borders' from China - against the wishes of almost all," Trump boasted. "Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dr. Doom’ economist predicts second Great Depression without massive government stimulus

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Economist Nouriel Roubini, who earned the nickname "Dr. Doom" for his accurate predictions about the 2008 global financial crisis, believes that the United States will enter into a second Great Depression unless the government acts now to inject money into the economy.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Roubini said that the government should send out $1,000 checks immediately to every American to help them pay for their material needs during a time when mass layoffs are looming.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a stupid answer!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on Trump’s ‘clueless’ surgeon general

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump's surgeon general for saying the best way to deal with a possible ventilator shortage was to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared Wednesday morning on NBC's "Today," where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the U.S. had enough ventilators to meet potentially catastrophic demand.

"The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand," Adams said, before admitting that supply might not meet demand.

The "Morning Joe" host unloaded on the surgeon general's response.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image