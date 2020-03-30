Rachel Maddow breaks down the latest coronavirus numbers — with a shocking comparison

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC broke down the latest COVID-19 numbers in America — and offered a shocking comparison.

Maddow reported that 161,829 people have tested positive for coronavirus in America, with 2,983 fatalities.

“That means that the United States is now the site of the largest coronavirus epidemic on earth,” Maddow reported. “But we hold that title by a lot, the next largest epidemic on the face of the earth is more like 100,000 cases — we’re at 160,000 cases plus.”

“And that number means that we’ve got roughly double the number of cases already that China had, for the duration of its epidemic thus far,” she noted.

“Think about that for a second. I mean, the president wants to call this the ‘Chinese Virus,’ right? The State Department is trying to insist that it be called the ‘Wuhan Virus,’ the ‘Chinese virus’ — China has more than quadruple the population of the United States. China did also go first, China is the place where the virus was first recognized, last year, they had this soaring epidemic in China, they have been contending with it for months already, but we’ve got double their number of cases and rising.”

“U.S. deaths are now doubling roughly every three days, nearly 3,000 Americans have already been killed by this virus,” she noted.

“Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is now saying bluntly we should expect 100,000 to 200,000 Americans to be killed by this virus,” Maddow continued. “It was just a month ago that the president was saying ‘we’ve got 15 cases, and it’s going to go down to zero case, we’re doing such a great job with this.’ We’re now at 160,000 cases and climbing. 3,000 Americans dead, the government’s own experts telling us to brace for 100,000 to 200,000 American deaths.”

“Still though, with the most out of control and largest by far epidemic on earth, still, there is no national stay-at-home order in the United States to try to slow down the spread of the virus and there’s no national effort to equalize state efforts in that regard,” Maddow noted.

Watch: