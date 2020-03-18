Quantcast
Rachel Maddow name-checks 7 states refusing to take necessary precautions to protect people

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow name-checked nine states that are refusing to take significant precautions to protect the citizens in their states. There are, however, municipalities that are taking the steps, but the governors there are doing little.

Oklahoma City, for example, has instituted a ban on bars and restaurants along with large gatherings and gyms. The state of Oklahoma, however, has declared a statewide emergency, but Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) has done little to handle the situation. Over the weekend, while coronavirus was spreading throughout the city in the wake of transmission from Utah Jazz basketball players, Stitt was bragging about eating out with his family.

“Even as there is more and more focus of what states are pioneering new ideas, about what they can do to shut down and slow the spread of the virus, it’s also worth noting; we spend all of this time saying ‘Oh, California is trying, this the Bay is trying this, this city is trying this, schools are shut down here.’ We’ve been talking about the places where new stuff is being tried, where new strictures are being announced, look at it from the other side, though, too. It is worth noting that there are a bunch of states in this country that aren’t doing much at all.”

The National Governor’s Association is tracking the state-by-state response and where there are mandated bans of any specific size. There are no statewide bans in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and Wyoming.

“There’s no state-mandated school closures. No state-mandated limits on large gatherings. No state mandates on the operations of businesses like bars and restaurants,” Maddow said. These are all states where the Republican governor likely heard President Donald Trump’s directive and is simply choosing to ignore it.

“Now, in some of these cases, there are, you know, recommendations, nonbinding recommendations, urgings, strong feelings, expressed by leaders, and within these states, some schools and some businesses have followed their own lead or followed those urging the nonbinding recommendations, you know, local school districts, having to make those calls themselves, but in all seven of those states, no statewide rules,” Maddow continued.

“Because sure, why not, make it up yourself. See how it goes. No reason to panic, right? No reason to hustle. Let’s see how this plays out,” she said sarcastically.

Watch the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
