Rand Paul announces he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is in quarantine

1 min ago

Using his Twitter account, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced on Sunday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he is “asymptomatic.”

According to his social media announcement, “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

You can see the tweet below:


