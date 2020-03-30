‘Read our Bibles’: Coronavirus press briefing goes off the rails as My Pillow founder showers religious praise on Trump

For weeks President Donald Trump has been holding daily campaign and pep rallies masquerading as public service coronavirus press briefings, but Monday’s event went even further off the rails as the President invited business leaders to push their products and efforts to address the nation’s dire medical and supply shortages and virus mitigation efforts.

One of the president’s invited guests, the 58-year old Christian conservative founder of the My Pillow company, took full advantage of the presidential podium in the Rose Garden to advance his religious and political agenda.

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” Mike Lindell, declaring Trump’s election as being from God, said to the nation during the nationally-televised program. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families.”

“Our president gave us so much hope just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in the country praying daily, we will get through this and back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever,” Lindell declared.

Trump told reporters he did not know Lindell was going to do that “but he’s a friend of mine.”

The President also praised Lindell, saying: “Boy do you sell those pillows.”

