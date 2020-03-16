Regretful Trump voter calls his disastrous handling of coronavirus ‘another example of how he’s unqualified’

A former Republican who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he’s backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election — and he’s pointing to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as an example of why he made the switch.

In an interview with Reuters, Florida voter Andrew Walker says that he’s been disgusted by the way Trump first denied the virus was a crisis before then pivoting to blame the crisis on Democrats.

“This is another example of how Trump is unqualified to be president,” he explains.

However, Trump supporter and fellow Florida voter Bruce Casher tells Reuters that he believes the pandemic is part of a conspiracy to bring down the president this fall and that the Democrats “want the economy to crash before the election.”

Reuters also spoke with local Republican officials who are trying to reassure their voters that the economy won’t crash, even though the stock market is still plummeting and the American economy could lose an estimated one million jobs next month.

“We’re going to have our people from the campaign and the party at every level re-emphasize the president’s words to reassure our people and our neighbors that the economy will be fine,” Michael Barnett, Republican Party chairman in Palm Beach County, tells Reuters.