Quantcast
Connect with us

Rep. Jeffries rips Florida’s governor for blaming his COVID-19 mess on New York: ‘Thousands of young people were partying’ on your beaches

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on “AM Joy” on Sunday morning, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hammered Florida’s Republican governor who is trying to isolate visitors from New York while trying to put the blame on them for his state’s exploding coronavirus caseload.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, the lawmaker discussed the problems Donald Trump caused when he hinted at a complete shut down of New York’s borders that the president later walked back, as well his problems with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the same guy who allowed thousands of spring breakers to wildly party on Florida beaches for days, shameless.” host Reid said at the top of the segment. “I will point out, you know, as a former Florida resident, I can tell you Broward County, we called it the sixth borough because so many New Yorkers live there, live in the state, including Donald Trump, a Palm Beach resident. Your thoughts.”

“Think about this,” he began. “Governor DeSantis for weeks was in denial. So much so that effectively he kept the beaches open, thousands of young people were partying in close proximity, the very opposite of social distancing, it did great harm and detriment of the people of Florida and throughout the United States because many of these young people, of course, came from all over the country and some cases different parts of the world.”

“So instead of trying to scapegoat New Yorkers, he should be trying to implement social distancing measures that make sense to protect the well-being of the people he serves in Florida,” he continued. “But to your point, Joy, I think what we have seen is that the right-wing has taken on this mantra of trying to blame blue states whether that’s California, New York, Washington in some cases, or engage in xenophobia and blame China and other instances, this is a very deadly disease that knows no boundaries, that’s why we should all be coming together to try to conquer COVID-19.”

Watch below:

;


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Birx’s credibility is ‘dying’ after she praised Trump’s grasp of coronavirus science: MSNBC host

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Addressing comments made earlier in the week by Dr. Deborah Birx who is serving on Donald Trump's task force working in the coronavirus pandemic, MSNBC host Joy Reid rolled her eyes and stated she has lost credibility.

Rolling a clip of the doctor stating, "He [Trump] been so attentive to the scientific research and data and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really has been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues," the "AM Joy" host dryly added, "C'mon, lady."

"Attentive to the scientific data?" she asked. "Dr. Deborah Birx was known as a legend in the fight against HIV/AIDS before she came into contact with President Donald Trump and now her credibility is dying. "

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News pins blame on Jeanine Pirro debacle on first night broadcasting from home due to virus concerns

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Responding to accusations that Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro appeared to have been drinking prior to hosting her Saturday night prime time show, the network has sent out a statement saying that the show was disrupted by "technical difficulties" because she was appearing from her home over coronavirus concerns.

With commenters on Twitter and elsewhere stating that the former prosecutor appeared drunk during her broadcast on the conservative news network (you can see video below and decide for yourself), a statement was issued Sunday afternoon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rep. Jeffries rips Florida’s governor for blaming his COVID-19 mess on New York: ‘Thousands of young people were partying’ on your beaches

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Appearing on "AM Joy" on Sunday morning, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hammered Florida's Republican governor who is trying to isolate visitors from New York while trying to put the blame on them for his state's exploding coronavirus caseload.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, the lawmaker discussed the problems Donald Trump caused when he hinted at a complete shut down of New York's borders that the president later walked back, as well his problems with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This is the same guy who allowed thousands of spring breakers to wildly party on Florida beaches for days, shameless." host Reid said at the top of the segment. "I will point out, you know, as a former Florida resident, I can tell you Broward County, we called it the sixth borough because so many New Yorkers live there, live in the state, including Donald Trump, a Palm Beach resident. Your thoughts."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image